Non-Invasive Biofeedback Treatment is able to Pinpoint and Delete PTSD and Addiction Patterns in the Brain
All of Tucson Biofeedback's team members healed themselves thouh the treatments at the clinic when all else failed
Non invasive PTSD Solution Provides Relief in Single Session for Some. BAUD, As Seen on the Dr. Phil Show has Proven to be Effective for a number of Conditions
NORMALIZING NEURAL FUNCTION THROUGH THE BAUD SYSTEM BRINGS RAPID RELIEF TO A WIDE VARIETY OF SYMPTOMS AS SEEN FROM OVER 500,000 CASES.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAUD Biofeedback comes to Tucson, Arizona as a solution for: PTSD, Cravings, Addictions, Phobias, ADD/ADHD, Intrusive Thoughts and other Brain Orginating Challenges. Tucson Biofeedback is a Boutique Frequency Wellness Clinic offering non-invasive natural solutions for a number of chronic health conditions and now offers BAUD Biofeedback Therapy to their line up of Treatments that include: Biofeedback, Neurofeedback, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, Biophoton Modulations (previously known as Low Level Laser Therapy) and more.
HOW BAUD THERAPY WORKS
Brain imaging research is confirming the BAUD's mechanism of action as stimulating plasticity by disrupting reconsolidation of problem circuits, primarily in the limbic system and the amygdala. This acoustical stimulation helps the brain shift neural function back to a normal level, based on its innate ability to self-regulate. The BAUD process enhances the brain's natural neuroplasticity in a rapid and highly targeted way, which produces a safe and effective result. Clients typically see dramatic reduction in problem symptoms after the first 20-minute session. Read article describing how BAUD works.
The BAUD has shown effective symptom reduction on three main types of problems:
• Emotional issues, from severe phobias and PTSD to everyday anxieties. See video
• Cravings or urges: food cravings, substance abuse, unwanted urges of all types. See video
• Chronic pain of all types. Read article
The BAUD protocol is simple and gentle. A neural shift typically occurs within the session, and the client typically feels significant relief immediately after. Brain function is measurably improved, and has been confirmed by EEG and fMRI imaging. Best of all, positive results are typically long-lasting to permanent.
One woman recently came in to Tucson Biofeedback with severe PTSD after being hit by a car on her bike. The panic, anxiety and PTSD flashbacks everytime she saw a crosswalk or drive in a car was completely resolved in 1 session alone. While the memory of the incident was still there, the charge and trauma pattern in the Brain and Nervous System was deleted.
Researchers once believed that the connections between the brain's neurons only developed in the first few years of childhood, and then became fixed and very hard to change. An enormous amount of research over the last 20 years, however, confirms that the brain retains its ability to "re-wire" itself throughout life. They call this Neural Plasticity. Simply put, the brain is not as "hard-wired" as once thought, but can change as we reshape actions and behaviors. This understanding has made it possible for doctors and clinics to use neurofeedback and BAUD to help treat serious disorders like:
• Depression
• Anxiety
• Concussions and TBI’s
• Trauma/PTSD
• Phobias
• Substance Abuse and Addictions
• Cravings
• Self-Sabotage
• Negative Thought Patterns
• Looping or Intrusive Thoughts
• OCD
• ADD/ADHD
• Chronic Pain (this is usually multilayered and requires a multidimensional Healing approach, but ALL Pain is derived from the brain also referred to as
“Brain Pain”)
• and other Brain disorders, even Epilepsy
Technological advances have allowed century old treatments like Biofeedback and Frequency Specific Microcurrent to resurrect and be reintroduced into the public with life changing results for many people. BAUD is 1 solution to PTSD and other conditions listed above that is both non-invasive and natural making it a desirable treatment approach.
"I was reluctant to believe the BAUD worked, suspecting my problem with trichotillomania would recur as it had so many times over decades. But over subsequent days, I noticed a difference in my behavior and reduced anxiety. My hair is full again. For the first time since my youth, I can wear a longer hair style instead of cutting-in layers to mask the issue. Thank you for this revolutionary product!!"
BAUD Biofeedback is FDA cleared and completely safe. There are no drugs, no needles, just sound. BAUD has been used over half a million times with no serious side effects.
• BAUD is a patented breakthrough system for personal change
• BAUD cuts down tremendously on the time you need on the table for Brain Integration.
• BAUD doesn’t require a lot of talking. You don’t have to tell your story for the BAUD soundwaves to access and disrupt the issue.
• BAUD works on your subconscious mind, accessing and disrupting the emotional triggers that lead to fear, anxiety, addiction, insomnia, trauma, and a whole host of neurological stress.
• BAUD is quick and Effective – each session session lasts 30-45 minutes and most clients need 6 or fewer sessions.
