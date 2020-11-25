A 30 Minute Non-Invasive Solution for Ovarian Cysts
Non-Invasive Treatment Offers Relief from Ovarian Cysts in 30 MinutesTUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A remarkable newly rediscovered treatment, frequency specific microcurrent (FSM) takes advantage of the body’s ability to respond to frequencies in order to heal a number of chronic conditions.
Using a two-channel microcurrent device that have changed medicine and created new possibilities for suffering patients over the past twenty years. Nerve pain, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathies, muscle pain, athletic performance, injury repair, joint pain, low back pain, neck pain, kidney stone pain, the kidney stones themselves, liver disease, diabetic wounds, brain and spinal cord injuries, PTSD, depression, shingles, asthma, ovarian cysts, abdominal adhesions, and scarring all respond to specific frequencies.
If you have or do suffer from Ovarian Cysts, then you know how painful they can be. There is now a protocol and frequency pairs that reduce the ovarian cyst(s) in 30 minutes.
It incorporates what’s called “Frequency Specific Microcurrent” or FSM. 2 sets of Ads are applied to the cystic region, you are put on the Ovarian Cyst protocol and in real time you can feel the inflammation and pressure go down until it is no longer present.
This relief has occurred in 100% of applications of true Ovarian Cysts. However, to permanently resolve the issues that contribute to the cysts, those do require Lifestyle changes and addressing Histamine Intolerance all which can be done non-invasively.
Sarah who had suffered from Ovarian Cysts for years came into Tucson Biofeedback for help with migraines, hormone issues including ovarian cysts.
“I was frustrated and skeptical, but within 20 minutes of my 30 minute Ovarian Cyst protocol I experienced complete relief and release of the pressure from my cysts. I mean I was amazed, especially because I had never heard of FSM. I continued working with Tucson Biofeedback to address my Histamine Intolerance and Sensitivities as well as crating a lifestyle for me and can happily say I am cyst free.”
There is a number of great strides being made in the Wellness realms, especially with the resurgence of Frequency Therapies: Biofeedback, Neurofeedback, Microcurrent, Radionics etc. Non-Invasive therapies are taking precedence over more invasive and painful processes.
If you would like to learn more about different frequency therapies please visit the education portal here. There are a number of books and resources for you to dive into.
