Frequency Specific Microcurrent: A New Hope for Ehlers Danlos Syndrome Sufferers
A Rediscovered Non-Invasive Frequency Therapy is Transforming People Suffering with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome in just 1 session at Tucson Biofeedback
"When we apply micro-current, we activate the white blood cells, awakened white blood cells will chase bugs. these cells are our friends and will clean up the very cause of most disease." ”TUCSON, AZ, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dr. Klinghardt, MD, PHD
If you have not yet heard of Frequency Specific Microcurrent, or FSM for short you are not alone. FSM has been around for well over a century, it was used by 1,000’s of MD’s for a number of different conditions such as” chronic pain, inflammation, immunity and other applications. IT has only recently gotten resurgence many thanks to Dr. Carol McMakin and Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt.
Let’s dive into some background on Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, or EDS is a group of disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls.
As the connective tissue deteriorates, painful micro-tears affect the organs and cause severe pain, essentially head-to-toe. There are a few variations of EDS as well:
• The most common form of EDS makes your joints bend farther than they should. That makes them more likely to be dislocated or sprained. Up to 1 person in 10,000 may have this form of the illness called the hypermobility type.
• In the classical type of EDS, your skin is smooth, extremely stretchy, and fragile. People with this type often have scars on the skin over their knees and elbows and bruise easily. They also are likely to have sprains, dislocations, or conditions like flat feet as well as problems with a heart valve or artery. This form of EDS happens in about 1 of every 20,000 to 40,000 people. But some people may have a mild form of the disease and not know it.
• About 1 person in 250,000 is born with the vascular type of EDS. This type weakens blood vessels and makes your organs more likely to have a tear.
Now for the potential new hope for EDS sufferers: Frequency Specific Microcurrent. Dr. McMakin, discovered this combination pair and it has since been applied with success to 1,000’s of EDS sufferers with immediate relief after the session “ it is 1 frequency combination, torn and broken 124hz on channel 1 and 77 Hertz connective tissue on channel B. You hook the patient up from their neck to their feet, punch a button, let them fall asleep on the table, come back 60 minutes later, and their joint laxity is just gone.”
If you or someone you love suffers from Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, this may be something to look deeper into.
Frequency Specific Microcurrent has been successfully applied to a range of other conditions including: Fibromyalgia, Nerve Pain, IBS, Ovarian Cysts, PTSD, Brain Injuries and TBI’s and much more.
If you live in the Tucson, Arizona area currently Tucson Biofeedback is the only provider of Frequency Specific Microcurrent. You can reach out to schedule a free phone consult with the staff to learn more by visiting www.tucsonbiofeedback.com
Dr. Anna Blessing
Tucson Biofeedback
+1 520-314-6894
email us here