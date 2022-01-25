Consumer Council establishes “Code of Practice” for Jewellers and Goldsmiths to ensure product quality and enhance service quality

MACAU, January 25 - To ensure product quality and to enhance service quality of the industry, as well as to strengthen protection of consumers, the Consumer Council and the Macao Goldsmith’s Guild announce the “Code of Practice” for Jewellers and Goldsmiths together, retail shops that are entitled to the “Certified Shop” emblem and members of the Guild should comply with the “Code of Practice”.

Co-operation with industry to promote “Code of Practice”

In light of the development of the jewellery industry in recent years, “Certified Shop” mechanism and the coming into force of “Consumer Rights and Interests Protection Law”, the Consumer Council and the Macao Goldsmith’s Guild announce the revised version of “Code of Practice” for Jewellers and Goldsmiths together and request all “Certified Shops” and Guild members to comply with the Code. The Code requires all relevant shops to participate in the sampling plan for “Certificate of Gold”, to label clearly the product information of gold, jewellery and jade products, to include all details such as purity of gold, processing method of jade products, grading of diamonds, terms for refund or exchange and after-sales service on invoices, etc.

“Certified Shops” must comply with “Code of Practice”

The “Code of Practice” for Jewellers and Goldsmiths is announced and adopted on 24th January, it is essential to the evaluation of the “Certified Shop” mechanism and all “Certified Shops” in the related industry must comply with it in order to pass the evaluation and awarded the entitlement to the “Certified Shop” emblem. The Council will supervise the implementation of the Code by carrying out evaluation on all relevant shops.

The Council indicates that the adoption of the Code helps solidify and elevate the honest and quality image of the retail service industry, strengthen consumers’ confidence and their protection, and encourage goodwill and sales of the industry. Shops that are not enrolled in the “Certified Shop” mechanism are also welcome to adopt the Code.

Establish a consumption environment of integrity and quality

The Council has established “Codes of Practice” with various industries in the past years to set up guidelines for operation, quality standards, promotion and sales tactics of the retail service industry of Macao. A total of 19 “Codes of Practice” have been established by the Council, revisions on the current Codes or new Codes for other industries will be carried out this year to offer better protection of consumers.

The “Code of Practice” for Jewellers and Goldsmiths”:

https://www.consumer.gov.mo/News/Report/cp_jg_en.pdf