Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1339
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - at the time of testing or who at the time of testing has
in his blood any amount of a Schedule I or nonprescribed
Schedule II or III controlled substance, as defined in
the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The
Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or
its metabolite or [who refuses testing of blood or
breath] who refuses testing of breath under section 1547
(relating to chemical testing to determine amount of
alcohol or controlled substance) or chemical testing of
blood pursuant to a valid search warrant, court order or
any other basis permissible by the Constitution of the
United States and the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and
who drives a motor vehicle on any highway or trafficway
of this Commonwealth at a time when the person's
operating privilege is suspended or revoked as a
condition of acceptance of Accelerated Rehabilitative
Disposition for a violation of section 3802 or former
section 3731 or because of a violation of section 1547(b)
(1) or 3802 or former section 3731 or is suspended under
section 1581 for an offense substantially similar to a
violation of section 3802 or former section 3731 shall,
upon a first conviction, be guilty of a summary offense
and shall be sentenced to pay a fine of $1,000 and to
undergo imprisonment for a period of [not less than] 90
days.
* * *
§ 1556. Ignition interlock limited license.
* * *
(b) Petition.--
(1) An applicant for an ignition interlock limited
