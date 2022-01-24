Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1339

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - at the time of testing or who at the time of testing has

in his blood any amount of a Schedule I or nonprescribed

Schedule II or III controlled substance, as defined in

the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The

Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, or

its metabolite or [who refuses testing of blood or

breath] who refuses testing of breath under section 1547

(relating to chemical testing to determine amount of

alcohol or controlled substance) or chemical testing of

blood pursuant to a valid search warrant, court order or

any other basis permissible by the Constitution of the

United States and the Constitution of Pennsylvania, and

who drives a motor vehicle on any highway or trafficway

of this Commonwealth at a time when the person's

operating privilege is suspended or revoked as a

condition of acceptance of Accelerated Rehabilitative

Disposition for a violation of section 3802 or former

section 3731 or because of a violation of section 1547(b)

(1) or 3802 or former section 3731 or is suspended under

section 1581 for an offense substantially similar to a

violation of section 3802 or former section 3731 shall,

upon a first conviction, be guilty of a summary offense

and shall be sentenced to pay a fine of $1,000 and to

undergo imprisonment for a period of [not less than] 90

days.

* * *

§ 1556. Ignition interlock limited license.

* * *

(b) Petition.--

(1) An applicant for an ignition interlock limited

