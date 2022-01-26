Insigniam Begins 2022 With Seven Strategic Hires
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International management consulting firm, Insigniam, is pleased to start the year by adding seven strategic hires with a range of experiences: consultants Conde Rogers, Josh LeGassick, Anna Islamova, Diane Gabriel, JW Dobbe, Cody Cerny, and Aaya Hafidi.
“We are proud and honored to have grown Insigniam’s capabilities with these extremely talented individuals, joining with rich and diverse backgrounds and expertise. We will continue our expansion in 2022, in service of our clients’ commitments and concerns” says Insigniam Partner Marie-Caroline Chauvet, who is responsible for talent acquisition.
Conde Rogers is a business consultant with over 35 years of experience in strategic business planning and marketing, business-to-business and direct-to-consumer initiatives, product marketing, sales strategy, program design, and delivery for many Fortune 500 companies. In her previous role, Conde served as President of one of the top strategic marketing firms in the Southwest. Conde lives in Phoenix, Arizona.
Josh LeGassick joins with over 20 years of experience in organizational development, human resource management, recruiting, and business operational management. He’s had a robust career as an executive in human resources in which he built and grew divisions and developed strategic direction and workforce strategies. He is based in the Los Angeles, California office.
Anna Islamova has over 15 years of experience with business strategy and management across diverse industries and functional areas in the U.S. and Russia. She served as a director, and later as a VP, of Media at a high-growth digital agency that drove new customer acquisition to Fortune 500 companies. Anna is also based in the Los Angeles, California office.
Diane Gabriel has 10 years of experience in sales, audit, and consulting. In her previous role, she worked as a key account manager for the French subsidiary of a global leader in building materials and solutions. Earlier in her career, she worked as a business consultant in Mumbai, India. Diane is based in the European office.
JW Dobbe joins with consulting experience in professional change management and business transformation strategy. He has served multinational companies in industries such as IT solutions, financial services, manufacturing, food & beverage, and retail industries. He is also based in the Los Angeles, California office.
Cody Cerny has worked as the Chief of Staff for a world-renowned expert in performance and leadership based in London. In this role, he created and implemented onboarding management systems and was responsible for organizational strategy and structure across Europe, Asia, and North America. He worked closely with stakeholders and built a culture that was rooted in integrity and performance. He is based in the Los Angeles, California office.
Aaya Hafidi is an experienced project manager in marketing, entrepreneurship, digital learning, innovation, and communication. She has worked with a FinTech startup as a European Union Mission Officer on Mission from Morocco to the European Union (Brussels). Aaya is based in the European office.
In the face of complex problems and rapid change, business as usual is not enough. To succeed, leaders must breathe life into big ideas and bold commitments. Over thirty-five years ago, Insigniam pioneered the field of organizational transformation and is a trusted partner to senior executives of the world’s best-run companies for whom speed to breakthrough, innovation, and transformation are imperatives.
See more at https://insigniam.com/.
Natalie Rahn
