2021 hunting, fishing license sales

In 2021, Iowa residents purchased…

Fishing 208,984 annual licenses 8,394 lifetime fishing licenses 13,051 three-year licenses 1,081 seven-day licenses 2,641 one-day licenses 46,568 trout fees 264 paddlefish licenses 16,405 third line licenses (resident and nonresident combined) 43,793 fishing, hunting and habitat combination licenses

Hunting 35,058 annual licenses 59,252 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses 3036 lifetime hunting licenses 3,370 hunting and habitat three-year licenses 1,347 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses 24,276 migratory game bird licenses 34,838 habitat fees 13,739 furharvester annual licenses age 16 and older 556 furharvester annual licenses age 15 and younger 504 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses 350 lifetime furharvester licenses

Large Game Deer 11,877 youth general deer, 880 antlerless deer licenses 239 disabled hunter general deer, 48 antlerless deer licenses 54,202 archery general deer, 21,960 antlerless deer licenses 6,788 early muzzleloader general deer, 1,459 antlerless deer licenses 44,539 first shotgun general deer, 16,897 antlerless deer licenses 46,571 second shotgun general deer, 18,635 antlerless deer licenses 20,217 late muzzleloader general deer, 10,317 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey 5,793 spring bow licenses 17,500 spring gun/bow licenses seasons 1-3 16,226 spring gun/bow licenses season 4 5,948 spring youth gun/bow licenses 2,330 fall gun/bow 1,660 fall bow

Landowner-Tenant Deer 57 youth general deer licenses, 40 antlerless deer licenses 5,149 archery general deer licenses, 5,253 antlerless deer licenses 1,081 early muzzleloader general deer licenses, 864 antlerless deer licenses 22,242 first and second shotgun season general deer licenses, 18,449 antlerless deer licenses 2,278 late muzzleloader general deer licenses, 3,644 antlerless deer licenses

Turkey 1,989 spring gun/bow season 1-3 2,032 spring gun/bow season 4 757 bow licenses 28 youth licenses 2,364 fall gun/bow 966 fall bow

In 2021, nonresidents purchased…

Fishing 26,777 annual licenses 2,509 seven-day licenses 12,047 three-day licenses 14,198 one-day licenses 6,856 trout fees 50 paddlefish licenses

Hunting 6,476 annual licenses age 18 and older 12,977 hunting and habitat annual combination licenses age 18 and older 3,909 five-day licenses 2,082 five-day hunting and habitat combination 12,894 habitat fees 3,884 migratory game bird fees 759 apprentice (hunting and habitat) licenses 86 furharvester annual licenses 51 furharvester and habitat annual combination licenses