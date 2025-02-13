Manure Applicator Certification (MAC) Renewals due by March 1
DES MOINES -- Certificates expire annually on March 1 for commercial manure applicators. Confinement site certificates are viable for three years ending on Dec. 31, with a two-month grace period for renewals.
All applicators renewing certificates – commercial and confinement site -- need to complete, and pay fees prior to March 1 to avoid a $12.50 late fee. The late fee does not apply to new applicants.
In-person training sessions continue through February 24 for commercial and February 28 for confinement site applicators. Online training is an option if you are unable to attend a live workshop. Testing is also available at any local DNR Field Office.
