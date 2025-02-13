Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,631 in the last 365 days.

Manure Applicator Certification (MAC) Renewals due by March 1

DES MOINES -- Certificates expire annually on March 1 for commercial manure applicators. Confinement site certificates are viable for three years ending on Dec. 31, with a two-month grace period for renewals.

All applicators renewing certificates – commercial and confinement site -- need to complete, and pay fees prior to March 1 to avoid a $12.50 late fee. The late fee does not apply to new applicants. 

In-person training sessions continue through February 24 for commercial and February 28 for confinement site applicators.  Online training is an option if you are unable to attend a live workshop. Testing is also available at any local DNR Field Office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Manure Applicator Certification (MAC) Renewals due by March 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more