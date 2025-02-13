Eighty five counties adopt Master Matrix

DES MOINES -- Eighty five of Iowa's ninety nine counties adopted the livestock Master Matrix for the upcoming 12 months.

Confinement sites who need a construction permit in those counties must meet additional requirements before they can build, modify or expand.

County supervisors in the participating counties can provide input to producers and make recommendations to DNR on approving construction permits.

Find detailed information on the matrix on DNR’s AFO construction permit webpage; under Additional Construction Information: Master Matrix.