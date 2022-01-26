Submit Release
Finlay Anderson Named Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt

Finlay Anderson, Principal Consultant

Kleinschmidt, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Finlay Anderson has been named Principal Consultant.

We are excited to have Finlay continue to expand his influence and play a prominent role in charting the course of our west coast operations.”
— Trevor Lykens, COO
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Finlay Anderson has been named Principal Consultant.

Finlay has been with Kleinschmidt for seven years and has more than 24 years of industry experience. His experience includes Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) licensing hydropower projects, Special Use Permitting, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance, and Endangered Species Act consultation. He has extensive experience managing and facilitating technical teams representing agencies, non-governmental agencies, and utility clients.

“Finlay has earned this promotion,” says Trevor Lykens, Chief Operations Officer with Kleinschmidt, “His continued growth as a consultant is an example of how talented and motivated employees can advance from being a top-notch Project Manager and Regulatory Advisor to becoming a trusted partner and company leader for initiatives beyond his projects. We are excited to have Finlay continue to expand his influence and play a prominent role in charting the course of our west coast operations.”.

In addition to his extensive project work, Finlay also serves as Secretary for the Kleinschmidt Board of Directors, is a Board Member for the Northwest Hydroelectric Association, and Associate Director for the West Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District. He has a B.S. in Biological Services from the University of Puget Sound and an M.S. in Marine Resource Management from Oregon State University. Finlay is also an active member of the National Hydropower Association.

About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.

GinaRenee Autrey
Kleinschmidt Associates
+1 803-395-0483
