Premier Houston Hosts First Council of Atlantic Premiers Meeting of 2022

CANADA, January 25 - Atlantic Premiers met today, January 25, to discuss regional impacts of the Omicron variant and priorities for economic recovery.

It was Premier Tim Houston’s first meeting as the council Chair. Premier Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Premier Dennis King of Prince Edward Island and Premier Andrew Furey of Newfoundland and Labrador all participated.

They discussed the importance of the Atlantic Clean Energy Loop and the Atlantic Immigration Pilot program, which the federal government recently made a permanent program. They also recognized the widespread impacts of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in the region.

The premiers are thanking Atlantic Canadians for keeping each other safe by complying with public health measures. In particular, they acknowledged frontline and essential workers who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic. They are urging all eligible residents to book appointments to get their vaccine or booster doses.

The meeting communique is available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

