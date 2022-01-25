Harvey Agency hires ad agency vet to lead strategy

Sarah Quackenbush, Chief Strategy Officer, Harvey

Marketing vet Sarah Quackenbush rejoins Baltimore ad agency as its first Chief Strategy Officer

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Quackenbush has joined Baltimore consumer experience and creative agency Harvey as the firm’s first Chief Strategy Officer, where she will support organizational direction, business development, and client relationship management.

Quackenbush’s hire marks a return to the agency; she was an account supervisor at Harvey a decade before. Her rejoining the agency comes on the heels of Harvey’s recent change in ownership. Kathy Harvey, who founded the agency in 1986, turned over the reins to Managing Director Matt McDermott in a December 2021 sale.

McDermott has focused on expanding Harvey’s talent bench and services offerings to support its transition into a full-service firm. “Sarah is a force-multiplier with a track record of building successful relationships with big-clout brands as well as companies that punch above their weight,” said McDermott. “It took a decade for us to find a chance to work together — and it was worth the wait.”

Quackenbush most recently served as Vice President of Account Services and Digital Marketing at technology firm MindGrub and its cannabis-based subsidiary MindBuzz. Before that, she was Business Development Director at Havas CX Helia. In her career, Quackenbush has led strategic and account efforts for clients including CoverGirl, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Fitbit, Mally Beauty, Acura, Curio Wellness, and Heavy Seas.

“I am thrilled to be back! This is where my passion for packaging and consumer product brand strategy really began, and I’m thrilled to be rejoining Harvey at such a pivotal time in the agency’s history,” said Quackenbush. “Consumers are re-evaluating what is most important to them—we want to work with those brands who lean into that. Harvey’s in a unique position to help our partners adapt and respond with killer ideas founded in strategy, innovation, and cultural tension.”

“What she said,” McDermott added.