Ageism Often Reigns - Danielle Kennedy Is Beating The Odds In Tinsel Town And Beyond

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whoever said "It's too late", "You're too old." or "Retire!" hasn't met senior actor Danielle Kennedy who seems to be on a roll. In the last couple months alone she took home a nomination for best supporting actress in the award-winning film TWO WITCHES, served Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace on roller skates as a car hop in GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE , and put mean girl Rene Rapp in her place as "Pat" the college registrar in Mindy Kaling's new hit comedy on HBO MAX THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS..C.S. Lewis – “You Are Never Too Old To Set Another Goal Or To Dream A New Dream” Kennedy will not be slowing down anytime soon. In tinsel town where ageism often reigns, Kennedy is beating the odds at the ripe old age of 76. Danielle says: "Age is only a number. I have the health, energy and ambition of people half my age so I am quite grateful for these gifts."Acting took a back seat to raising a family (8 children) until she was in her 50s. Oddly enough Kennedy didn't get back into theatre in LA. It was Hailey, Idaho, as part of a then booming theatre company--Company of Fools--where she did about 20 shows and got her SAG card (Taft Hartley) playing Bruce Willis's Mom in True West (taped for Showtime). In 2005, Danielle and her husband moved back to LA and since then she has 50 film and TV credits under her belt (IMDB LINK), including 9 episodes on Season 1 of NARCOS as U.S. Ambassador Noonan.BOTTOM LINE – IT’S NEVER TOO LATE Kennedy says, "I hope I am just getting started because it really takes about 20 years in this town for the big wigs to take you seriously. Nobody wants to hire an actor who cannot hold their own. And all of that just takes time and experience. I'd like to think I can do this for another 20 if my memory and body hold up." This is a new beginning, Kennedy already has more projects on the horizon in 2022, including a new film with Jamie Foxx, premiering on Netflix in the Spring 2022.For information and credits: https://pro.imdb.com/name/nm0447981?s=74be9fb5-511a-5c1b-9465-3d67bd3fc159&site_preference=normal

