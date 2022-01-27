LOBO Systems Launches New Video Demonstration Showing How Companies Can Change Their Work At Height Systems

LOBO Systems Management Team LOBO Systems Management Team LOBO Systems Management Team

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOBO Systems has changed the way companies operate their work at height maintenance systems worldwide.LOBO is the world’s most advanced work platform system. The unique and patented clamp allows the system to be assembled safely without tools into any size or shape.In house maintenance crews can assemble the system quickly and safely around, under or above plant, even in restricted areas. As a result, maintenance tasks can be better controlled, and outsourced scaffolding labour costs can be significantly reduced without compromising safety.Working with big brand names is par for the course for the UK-based company that manufactures a modular and flexible access platform specialising in hard-to-reach areas.Since 1996 LOBO has helped many international companies solve their maintenance problems and reduce costs considerably. Some examples include:Samsung in Austin Texas use LOBO for maintenance of plant in semiconductor factory; Northrop Grumman, in Saudi Arabia to provide satellite platforms within the US air force bases in Saudi; National Nuclear, UK to reduce the cost of scaffolding labour at the nuclear reprocessing plant; Kerry Foods, Woodstock Ontario to maintain the food engineering plant and machinery accessing awkward areas; Tesla Nevada to access robotic machines at the battery manufacturing plant; RAL Space Systems UK to access vacuum chambers and satellite-related space products; BMW UK to provide access to parts of the paint product lines; Technip FMC for ship maintenance on deck and inside, plant and engine rooms; Amazon for maintenance and access around conveyor systems in distribution logistics centres; Anheuser Busch for five breweries in the USA to maintain plant and equipment.The LOBO System is scalable, adaptable and adjustable to meet any ongoing and changing requirements. Simply add more components or alter existing configurations to satisfy the demands of the next task.The LOBO System can be transported and assembled fast and easily from a flat pack, into any required configuration, by your maintenance engineers and technicians. LOBO is a rigid and stable product that meets or exceeds international safety regulations.Options include Lifting Slider beams which can be fitted to the system. And it can be stored in a LOBO Towerstore unit when not in use. The LOBO Towerstore offers security on or off-site, and it provides a secure and yet simple way to store your LOBO components when not in use.The Towerstore can be vertically or horizontally mounted to suit the workshop and can be transported for rapid deployment, on and off-site."We consistently demonstrate LOBO Live from one of our 3 TV studios; however, we have now launched a demonstration video that can be viewed at https://youtu.be/y5hOrPn9hhI nvesting 20 minutes of your time to view the video will significantly reduce your costs and cut maintenance times dramatically"quotes Robert Bokros , Managing Director of LOBO Systems.

