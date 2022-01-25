HMS Software And Processor Powerhouse AMD Collaborate On TimeControl Timesheet System Case Study

A Move to the Cloud Gives the AMD Global Engineering Team a ‘High Performance’ View of Timekeeping Data

We are very proud of the work we’ve done with AMD on this world-wide implementation.”
— Chris Vandersluis

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a changing workplace of remote, hybrid, and on-premise workers, keeping track of where time is spent has become ever more important. HMS Software, a leader in timesheet systems has announced a case study of the implementation of its TimeControl timesheet system at AMD.

“We’ve collaborated with AMD on this story over the last few months,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “We are very proud of the work we’ve done with AMD on this world-wide implementation.”

The case study follows the implementation of the TimeControl Online software as a service to AMD’s global engineering team and how AMD has been able to leverage the integration features and real-time data display of the timesheet system.

The case study is available for viewing or download at: www.timecontrol.com/why-timecontrol/case-studies/amd.

HMS Software is the publisher of TimeControl®, a multi-purpose timesheet system which is distributed worldwide.TimeControl is designed to service multiple requirements at the same time. It is a task-based timesheet which can fulfill Project Management requirements. It is a financially auditable timesheet which can fulfill Finance requirements as well as Payroll, Human Resources and Government compliance requirements simultaneously all from a single timesheet entry.

