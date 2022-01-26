Eyewear Market Size 2021-2030 | To Hit USD 348.0 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%
Global Eyewear to surpass USD 348.0 billion by 2030 from USD 163.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Eyewear Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 348.0 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2030. According to the report, this growth is anticipated due to increasing mergers and acquisitions across various sectors which will create a worldwide demand for Eyewear. The growth of online stores is also propelling the selling of high-end products. E-commerce allows the simple purchasing of goods manufactured in remote locations. This, in turn, has made a major contribution to the development of the global Eyewear industry.
“Increased demand for eyewear has resulted from increasing visual impairment and the need for vision correction. The younger generation is predominantly dependent on digital devices, spending the bulk of their time on cell phones, desktop computers, and video games. People have been motivated to purchase quality eyewear items that are in perfect keeping with their rising living standards as their disposable income has increased. Furthermore, people are now opting for fashionable and designer sunglasses in line with current market trends. Young people tend to use contact lenses to improve their overall look. As a result, growing living standards and heightened fashion awareness would lead to the growth of the eyewear industry, positively influencing market growth”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.
Global Eyewear: Key Players
• Carl Zeiss AG
• Safilo Group S.p.A.
• GrandVision
• Alcon Vision LLC
• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
• Marcolin SpA
• Marchon Eyewear Inc.
• De Rigo Vision S.p.A.
• Essilor International
• Other Prominent Players
Eyewear is a set of accessories worn over the eyes to correct vision or shield them from debris, harmful radiation, or too much light. Spectacles, goggles, and sunglasses are used to correct vision or shield the eyes from harmful UV rays and dust particles. Increased life expectancy, a rising geriatric population, and changing fashion trends have all fuelled global demand for eyewear. In today's world, people don't only wear eyewear for vision correction; they even wear it to enhance their appearance. Because of technological advances and the availability of lightweight materials, a number of industry players sell innovative spectacles and lenses.
In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Eyewear market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Eyewear is segmented by product type into Contact lenses, Spectacles, Sunglasses, and others. Global Eyewear is segmented by distribution channel into E-commerce and brick and mortar. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.
Market Regions
• North America:(U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Eyewear Segments:
By Product Type
• Contact lenses
• Spectacles
• Sunglasses
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• E-commerce
• Brick and mortar
