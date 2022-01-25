Repaving to Begin on SR155/Briley Pkwy to Repair Deteriorating Asphalt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Emergency milling and paving work is expected to begin Wednesday to repair a section of SR 155/Briley Parkway at mile marker 14 near Gallatin Pike.

Alternating lane closures will be conducted while the work takes place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day, weather depending. The Rogers Group will begin milling in the fast lane and work their way across all five lanes. The project is expected to last at least five days.

Water trapped in the open graded asphalt mix with the freeze/thaw cycles from back-to-back winter storms caused a wide portion of the asphalt to deteriorate.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time, and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information.

