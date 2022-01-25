Historic 1905 Seattle Estate in Coveted Queen Anne to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

A Seattle landmark on the southern slope of Queen Anne Hill Stunning kitchen with easy access to the entertaining patio Incredible entertaining spaces indoors and out Gorgeous Dutch colonial estate Located in one of Seattle’s most coveted neighborhoods

618 West Highland Drive will auction in March via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Doreen Alhadeff of Windermere Real Estate Midtown - Lakeview.

As my first time working with Concierge Auctions, I am excited to work with them to put on a competitive auction for this historical estate.” — Doreen Alhadeff, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the coveted neighborhood of Queen Anne, 618 West Highland Drive will auction in March via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Doreen Alhadeff of Windermere Real Estate Midtown - Lakeview. Currently listed for $7 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 1–4 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“As my first time working with Concierge Auctions, I am excited to work with them to put on a competitive auction for this historical estate. From the beautiful architectural design, to the outstanding quality updates, I know we will find the perfect buyer who will appreciate all of the fine details of this gracious home,” stated listing agent, Doreen Alhadeff.

618 West Highland Drive, built in 1905 from plans by W. Marbury Sommervell, boasts the timeless grace of days long past. The Dutch colonial estate is complete with the original Dutch door, stucco exterior, and a slate roof. The grand entry features coved ceilings overhead and intricate woodwork that threads throughout the entire house. Built for entertaining, each light-drenched room is arranged to suit all from intimate gatherings to the grandest of parties. Though modern amenities await throughout, great care has been taken in this estate’s restoration to preserve its original grandeur. The entertaining patio is ideal for alfresco dining. The primary suite features a private sitting room and a spiral staircase that leads to an exclusive reading room. Countless gems await, like the third-floor recreation room that was once a gymnasium for boxing, and the sun and garden rooms with their picturesque leaded windows.

Queen Anne is one of Seattle’s most coveted neighborhoods. This area is well known for its scenic parks and viewpoints, charming walkable neighborhoods, and it's convenient location to the city. Tucked right next door is Parsons Gardens, gifted to the city by the children of the original owners: Reginald and Maude Parsons. Still a verdant oasis today, this park is a beloved site for wedding ceremonies and leisurely walks. Beyond Queen Anne, vibrant Seattle is a perfect marriage of bustling urban areas and breathtaking natural beauty. The city is surrounded by mountains, lakes, and the Puget Sound allowing you to enjoy the natural spaces of Seattle. An incomparable arts, theatre, and music scene compliments world-class dining and shopping in the city. Located just five minutes away, enjoy two major attractions located at the Seattle Center: Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

