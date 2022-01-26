Jumpstart Foundry is Accepting Applications for Spring 2022 Funding

Healthcare VC Firm Jumpstart Foundry is looking for innovative startups shaping the future of healthcare.

Healthcare VC Firm Jumpstart Foundry is looking for innovative startups shaping the future of healthcare

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumpstart Foundry, Tennessee’s most active healthcare venture capital firm, announces today the start of its Spring 2022 application period.

Jumpstart Foundry is a pre-seed stage healthcare investment fund that combines the power of community, world-class programming, and resources to help founders build successful healthcare companies across the country.

COVID-19 has continued to highlight the massive need for innovation in health. It has also led to significant market growth in health venture funding. However, while capital is pouring into the market, much of it is still focused at the growth stage with the average deal size around $40M.

“What I love about the JSF approach is our commitment to investing at the pre-seed stage and not overinflate companies or founders who are just getting started. We exist to help companies in the early days of product-market fit and prepare founders for successful and smart capital raises as they grow,” commented Eller Kelliher, Managing Director of Jumpstart Foundry.

Founders selected to join the JSF Portfolio will be enrolled in an exclusive program, Jumpstart Insight. Jumpstart Insight provides JSF founders with hands-on programming led by business leaders in healthcare and beyond. Additionally, founders in the program receive access to resources and connections to propel their startups to the next level.

JSF had a record-breaking year in 2021, making 34 investments into innovative healthcare startups, and is looking to match that number of investments in 2022. Jumpstart Foundry encourages founders from across the US to apply for funding by the March 31st application deadline. Investment decisions are made at the beginning of May for JSF’s Spring round of funding.

To learn more about Jumpstart Foundry, visit jsf.co. To apply for funding, visit jsf.co/apply.