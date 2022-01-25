Improving Pay Packages and Overall Capabilities, H. O. Wolding is Merging with Britton and Bison Transport as Bison USA

New and existing drivers from H. O. Wolding will receive increased wages, with inexperienced drivers receiving $1000/week for their first 8 weeks

AMHERST , WI, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H.O. Wolding, Britton Transport, and Bison Transport have taken great strides forward in the transportation industry by merging together as one. We are excited to announce starting January 1st, 2022, H.O. Wolding and Britton Transport will officially be operating as Bison Transport USA. For the customers of both companies, it will be business as usual, with the same level of quality and professionalism they have come to expect from H.O. Wolding and Britton Transport. Supported by some of the best drivers and transportation professionals in the industry, Bison Transport USA utilizes all of the latest technologies, with one of the largest, safest fleets on the road. This marks the beginning of what they believe will be a successful and effective merger for all parties.

H. O. Wolding’s new orientation pay package compensates drivers with $1000 per week for their first 8 weeks of driving. This initiative was brought about to help new drivers focus 100% on the task at hand, and worry less about any financial stress they may have.

Supplementing this new driver pay package, H. O. Wolding has also increased their per-mile pay rate for every experience level, with a range of $0.45/mile - $0.63/ mile for solo drivers, and $0.54/mile - $0.70/mile for team drivers before monthly bonuses. Their average first year driver earned $61,000 in 2020, with the top 20% earning an average of $80,500. Additionally, their safety bonus offers $0.01/mile for drivers after their first year behind the wheel, along with a performance bonus between $0.025-$0.095/practical mile. Their benefits packages offer a variety of provider choices, with affordable rates, along with paid vacation ranging between 1-5 weeks per year, depending on seniority.

By increasing their per-mile pay rates, along with safety and performance bonuses, H. O. Wolding is looking to recruit new drivers dedicated to life on the road. Safety, performance, and hard work are a few of the key-characteristics they look for in a new driver. Through improved pay and benefits, they hope to attract the very best drivers in the business.

About H. O. Wolding: We are a family oriented and operated trucking company with over 75 years experience in the industry. It is our goal to make our drivers feel as at home as possible when they are in their trucks. Whether they are turning and burning from coast to coast, or they are getting home each and every weekend - it is our responsibility to try and achieve exactly what our drivers want and need. Our family atmosphere is second to none in the heavily corporate run world of the trucking industry and we intend to keep it that way. We value all relationships with both clients and drivers, and deliver small-company service with large-company capabilities. Browse our current job list today!

