Introducing Secoa Metal Finishing's New Controller

Secoa Metal Finishing is proud to announce that long-time team member, Joey Young, is stepping into the role of Controller.

Through those many assignments Joey has gained a deep understanding of numerous aspects of our business which have prepared him to take on the greater responsibility of Controller” — Tim Newland

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secoa Metal Finishing of Dalton, Georgia is kicking off the new year with an exciting addition to their leadership team — Joey Young. Young, a long-time member of the Secoa Metal Finishing team, has taken on the position of Controller.

Young graduated from Valdosta State with degrees in finance and accounting in 2012, and has been with Secoa since 2013. In that time, he has held several different positions, including ones in purchasing, production planning, shipping and receiving, and accounting.

“Through those many assignments Joey has gained a deep understanding of numerous aspects of our business which have prepared him to take on the greater responsibility of Controller,” said Secoa Sales Director, Tim Newland. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Young to his new position.”

Secoa Metal Finishing has been proudly providing industrial metal finishing in Georgia and beyond for over fifty five years. They offer a variety of high quality industrial finishing services paired with decades of industry-leading experience and a deep well of coating expertise.

Secoa’s ability to provide custom coating solutions for an extensive range of applications has allowed them to serve countless industries, including (but not limited to) the aerospace industry, the medical industry, and even the food processing and commercial baking industries.

Secoa Metal Finishing’s stated mission is “to provide reliable and reasonable coating solutions for [their] customers in order to form long-lasting relationships [and] to put [their] customers and employees above [themselves].” The Secoa team is confident that Young will serve and uphold this mission admirably in his new position as Controller.

Young stepping into the role of Controller marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Secoa Metal Finishing’s fifty five plus year history. The Secoa team looks forward to fulfilling all of the industrial finishing needs in Georgia and the broader region for years to come.