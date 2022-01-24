HAIX North America Introduces Tri-Certified Boot, Airpower XR1 Pro

Serving wildland firefighters, search and rescue, and EMS - the HIAX Airpower XR1 Pro is a multi-functional addition to their performance footwear line-up.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAIX® is pleased to announce their latest performance boot: The Airpower XR1 Pro. Tri-certified for EMS, Wildland and Urban Search and Rescue, this is one of the most versatile boots they have ever produced.

Through advanced engineering and design efforts, HAIX was able to alter the original Airpower XR1 to meet the standards necessary for triple NFPA certification. The new Airpower XR1 Pro's have certifications in the following areas:

 NFPA 1999-2018 for EMS

 NFPA 1977-2016 for Wildland

 NFPA 1951-2020 for Technical Rescue (USAR)

 ASTM F 2413-2018 for toe protection, puncture protection, and electrical hazard

 CAN/CSA Z 195-2014 for toe protection, puncture protection, and electrical hazard

From the outside, the new Airpower XR1 Pro will look nearly identical to the original Airpower XR1. The only change made to the boot was replacing the composite interior ladder shank to a flexible steel shank, for improved comfort when standing for long periods on a ladder rung. This also allows for enhanced arch support when standing on a ladder.

Airpower XR1 Pro will be a great addition to the HAIX line up, and is the perfect boot for Urban Search and Rescue teams. It is lighter in weight, more flexible, and more comfortable than other technical rescue boots on the market. When asked about this recent addition to their performance boot line-up, Marketing Manager Sandy Longarzo said that "no other boot certified to NFPA 1951 can compare in comfort, quality, and durability. This is sure to be the boot of choice for USAR teams everywhere.“

Airpower XR1 Pro is available in medium, wide, and extra wide widths for both men and women.

For more information about the company and its products, visit www.haixusa.com or call 1-866-344-4249.