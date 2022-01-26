Green Building Materials Market size worth USD 711.06 billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.16% CAGR: Fatpos Global

Green Building Materials Market to surpass USD 711.06 billion by 2030 from USD 270.26 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.16% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global Green Building Materials Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 711.06 Billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 10.16% between 2021 and 2030. According to the report, the market is estimated to grow owing to escalating constriction activities, growing government regulations, and initiatives to implement environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient building standards. Green building materials help in reducing global warming as they offer a lower carbon footprint. Additionally, rising consumer awareness towards health and energy efficiency are driving the market growth. The demand for green building materials is also increasing due to various monetary and environmental benefits. It improves the indoor air quality by eliminating the use of toxic paints which contain lead.

“Increasing government policies and investments and pressure from environmental regulations regarding emissions are the major factors fueling the market growth. To promote green building construction, the government of various countries especially developed countries has started the programs and incentives which are spurring the market growth. Furthermore, high-performance green construction, such as the U.S. Recovery and Reinvestment Act, is also facilitated by governments in different developed countries. Advent of new technology and rising research and development activities to analyze efficient construction methods and building procedures is projected to further drive the demand for green building materials.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Green Building Materials Market: Key Players

• PPG Industries

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Forbo International SA

• Interface Inc.

• Kingspan Group plc

• Lafarge

• BASF SE

• Owens Corning

• National Fiber

• RedBuilt, LLC

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Binderholz GmbH

• Bauder Limited

• Alumasc Group

• Other prominent players

Green building is a technology to create an infrastructure that is environmentally friendly. The aim of these designs is to reduce the negative impacts of residential and commercial buildings on human health and the environment by choosing, constructing, designing, maintaining, and disposing of green building materials at most over the entire life cycle. The construction of green buildings includes the materials such as straw bales, rammed earth, grass care, bamboo, wood, and recycled plastic. Green building materials are made up of renewable sources and recycled materials. Using green building materials provides various benefits including easy maintenance, waste reduction, temperature regulation, high return on investment, and improved air quality.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Green Building Materials market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into the growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Product into Structural, Interior, Exterior, Solar Products, and Others. By Application, the market is bifurcated into Insulation, Roofing, Framing, Interior Finishing, Exterior Siding, and Others. By End User, the market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, and Institutional. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Green Building Materials Market Segments:

By Product

• Structural

• Interior

• Exterior

• Solar Products

• Others

By Application

• Insulation

• Roofing

• Framing

• Interior Finishing

• Exterior Siding

By End User

• Commercial

• Residential

• Institutional

