monitorQA Recognized as Top Breakout Audit Software Startup of 2021

monitorQA audit software on desktop, phone, and tablet Screenshot of reporting dashboard monitorQA

Based on awards, user growth, and customer satisfaction, monitorQA inspection software emerges as one of last year's breakthrough SaaS startups.

monitorQA has easily cut our time spent on audits in half. It’s saved us a lot of manual work, saving us between 12 to 20 hours of work each month. We are thoroughly impressed with the software.” — Alexis Johnson, Quality Assurance Supervisor, Taylor Farms

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- monitorQA, Inc. achieved a breakout year in 2021 as an innovative startup in the inspection and audit software industry. The company first launched its platform with a mission to make operational excellence more accessible, measurable, and achievable for businesses of all sizes. Throughout 2021, the company achieved significant success, having onboarded enterprise clients in the food, manufacturing, and restaurant industries, as well as having won the Cloud Awards 2021 SaaS Award for Best SaaS Product for Health, Safety, & Risk Management.

Although monitorQA first launched at the beginning of 2021, the company continues to enhance its mobile audit software solution to provide enterprise clients with access to a feature-rich, flexible, agile, and collaborative inspection and auditing process. To date, monitorQA has been adopted in a wide range of industries that require high levels of visibility into compliance and health and safety.

“Every prospective customer I speak to is looking for a more user-friendly solution that their front-line employees will actually use. They love how flexible and intuitive it is to use monitorQA since it doesn’t require any training for the end-user. This is important because of the high level of staff turnover at the front lines ,” says monitorQA co-founder Andrew Motiwalla.

monitorQA has earned praise from businesses for simplifying technical inspection processes through its feature-rich and user-friendly platform. Over 65% of monitorQA’s clients fall within the mid-size and enterprise categories. Much of the company’s growth can be attributed to the platform’s core features, which include corrective actions, multi-lingual support, multi-auditor capabilities, open API, and advanced data analytics.

“monitorQA has easily cut our time spent on audits in half. It’s saved us a lot of manual work that we were doing before, saving us anywhere between 12 to 20 hours of work each month. We are thoroughly impressed with the software.” says Taylor Farms Quality Assurance Supervisor Alexis Johnson.

These features, as well as their commitment to customer satisfaction, has led to winning multiple awards, such as:

* Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety by Cloud Awards

* Best New Environmental Health & Safety Product by the OHS magazine

* One of the Best Audit Management Software Solutions in 2021 by SoftwareWorld

“Improving health and safety is a mission every company can get behind. With monitorQA, achieving operational excellence becomes a measurable process with the ability to document corrective actions, track updates and completion, and monitor progress for individual locations or the entire business,” adds Andrew Motiwalla.

About monitorQA

monitorQA is a startup founded in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that provides companies with access to enterprise-grade inspection and auditing software through the flexible software as a service (SaaS) model. monitorQA’s primary mission is to help companies achieve operational excellence by streamlining the audit and inspection creation process, increasing the speed of mobile inspections, and surfacing operational insights through a robust, collaboration-first reporting system.

