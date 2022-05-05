monitorQA Recognized as Honorable Mention in Workplace Innovations of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Award

monitorQA

The 6th annual World Changing Ideas Awards honors companies that catalyze change and tackle issues. monitorQA was recognized for its innovations in safety.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winners and honorable mentions of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today. The awards honor companies that are making meaningful contributions to building a better world, ranging from clean technology to innovative corporate initiatives. Winners were recognized for their contributions toward supporting positive social changes, tackling inequality, solving climate change, and addressing public health crises.

monitorQA received an honorable mention in the workplace category for its innovations in workplace safety. The company’s mobile-first safety inspection platform helps companies across multiple industries improve the working conditions for employees and customers. It allows for company-wide transparency into the present conditions of the workplace. This innovative platform advances how organizations inspect, document, and report vital safety information.

“We are excited and honored to be recognized by Fast Company for our role in improving workplace safety across multiple industries. Being honored by the esteemed panelists at Fast Company serves as validation that our platform has an important role to play in enabling organizations to achieve operational excellence,” said Andrew Motiwalla, monitorQA co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

The World Changing Ideas Awards is now in its sixth year, and awards winners and honorable mentions that are catalyzing meaningful change. Social justice, climate change, AI, and data sciences were the most popular categories. Qualified panelists of Fast Company editors selected the winners and finalists from nearly 3,000 entries across education, technology, health, and more. In addition, new categories were added for the sixth annual awards, including nature, water, and workplace. Awards were given to companies around the world.

Fast Company selected monitorQA for honorable mentions in the workplace category for its innovative mobile safety platform. The platform allows safety inspectors, auditors, and managers to document the real-time working conditions of the workplace, which is viewable by anyone with access to the platform throughout the company. Fast Company recognizes the meaningful impact of the platform as it replaces antiquated pen-and-paper processes.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges. Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: The Fast Company’s major annual awards program focuses on ideas, entrepreneurs, and companies that aim to make the world a better place. The purpose of the awards is to bring more attention to these world-changing innovations. Qualified panelists with diverse expertise evaluated each participant for its potential for making a positive impact on the world.

About monitorQA: Workplace safety is essential for companies across the globe and throughout multiple industries. monitorQA developed a cloud-based mobile-first workplace safety platform that enables safety inspectors, managers, and auditors to document the real-time working conditions that can be accessed by managers and employees, including external auditors. The innovative platform streamlines many safety-related tasks and processes, resulting in a safer workplace for employees and customers.



Overview: Mobile audit and inspection software