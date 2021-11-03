monitorQA Named 2021 SaaS Awards Winner for Workplace Health and Safety

monitorQA monitorQA audit software on desktop, phone, and tablet Screenshot of reporting dashboard

Recognized as best cloud-based software product for helping to create safer and healthier workplaces.

Cloud technology allows every employee to hold the tools for a safer and healthier workplace in the palm of their hand.” — Andrew Motiwalla, Co-founder

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- monitorQA, Inc. is the winner in the 2021 SaaS Awards Program in the category of Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety/Risk Management.

An awards program which celebrates innovation and excellence in software solutions, the SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. As with the Cloud Awards, entrants are pulled from large, small, established, and startup companies all over the world. Finalists are selected and judged by a panel of international industry experts.

"So far, 2021 has been a year of transformative growth, with disruptive change across most areas of business," said James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards. "We’ve seen huge growth in awards categories such as Communication, Collaboration and Conferencing – an industry which has seen particularly striking growth as people change their working habits. This category was particularly difficult to judge, with all entrants showcasing a wealth of innovation."

Designed to be flexible, intuitive, and easy to customize, monitorQA's cloud-based mobile inspection software was developed by a diverse team with extensive expertise in operational audits and compliance.

It allows organizations in industries ranging from food processing to manufacturing to property management to streamline auditing and reporting, with a focus on multiple aspects of workplace operations, including quality, operations, occupational health & safety, and process/product quality. Features include a comprehensive audit dashboard, a mobile inspection app, automated reporting, and a smart audit form builder. In addition to the SaaS Awards, monitorQA's platform was named Product of the Year by Organizational Health & Safety (OH&S) Magazine, and was recognized as one of Software World's top audit management solutions of 2021.

"It's a huge honor for monitorQA to be named as a winner in the 2021 SaaS awards," said Andrew Motiwalla, Co-Founder of monitorQA. "Our core goal with monitorQA was to help clients create safer workplaces both during the pandemic and beyond. To have impressed the judging panel in such a fashion shows that we've achieved our goal, and continue to do so."

“In all, the judges had an incredibly tough time picking final winners – so much so that we had our first-ever tie for the top spot in the Productivity category," continued Williams. "Congratulations are due for every organization that made the shortlist, but we reserve the utmost respect for all our category winners, whose successes were clear and hard-won.”

About monitorQA

monitorQA is a startup founded in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide companies with access to enterprise-grade auditing software as a service (SaaS). The mission of the company is to help companies achieve operational excellence by streamlining the audit and inspection creation process, increasing the speed of mobile inspections, and surfacing operational insights through a robust reporting system.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and “Best in Mobile” Cloud Solution. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

Overview: Mobile audit and inspection software