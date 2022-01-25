Long Walk attempts to highlight human rights issues in Sindh Pakistan
Sindhi Foundation announces Long Walk in Canada
We have confidence in Canada and I am sure a democratic country and champion for minorities rights will support us against Pakistan and China coalition”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sindhi Foundation’s initiative of Long Walk against injustice in Pakistan and around the world. Sindhi Foundation’s long Walk in Canada will bring the awareness for minorities issues in Pakistan. It will continue until we will get freedom, justice and peace. Canada has always supported human rights defenders and activists.
— Sufi Laghari
“Pakistan openly supports Taliban, extremists and China to suppress people of Pakistan” said Sufi Laghari. He reached out different human rights organizations for support of his upcoming long walk.
In 19 days we will cover 424 kilometers from Toronto to Ottawa. The Walk will start from May 28th and end in Ottawa June 15th. Canadian Sindhi Association (CANSA), World Sindhi Congress (WSC), Baloch American Congress (BAC), International Saraiki Congress will fully support Sindhi Foundation’s Long Walk in Canada.
President of Canadian Sindhi Association Mr. Dileep Ratnani said, "CANSA recognizes the rights of indigenous people of Sindh. CANSA strongly believes & recognizes the Canadian Charter of Rights and freedoms, which Canadians believe are necessary in a free and democratic society".
Canadian Sindhi Association supports Sindhi Foundation's long walk for the legitimate rights of indigenous Sindhi people, legal protection of human rights & strongly condemn the forced conversion of religious minorities in Sindh, Pakistan.
Dr. Rubina Shaikh said, “WSC Supports the Sindhi Foundation's Long Walk in Canada as they work to they work to raise awareness about human rights, climate change, and environmental justice in Sindh. As the persecution of Sindhis by the Pakistani state increases, we must work together for a better future for all. WSC wishes everyone joining the Long Walk the best with their mission”.
Dr. Tara Chand president of the Baloch American Congress said he fully support the Sindhi Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness for issues of Sindh internationally. Baloch have always considered Sindh as their mother who have nurtured them throughout centuries. If Sindh suffers so does Balochistan and Vice versa. I wish Sindhi Foundation success in their efforts.”
President of International Saraiki Congress Mr. Ubaid Khawaja said “Great walk for great cause. Be part of the walk to save the world and fight against human rights violations.”
“We have confidence in Canada and I am sure a democratic country and champion for minorities rights will support us against Pakistan and China coalition” said Sufi Laghari.
Sufi Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other