Winter Giving You Trouble Sleeping? Phil Zen’s Newest Blog Post Discusses Circadian Rhythms and Lighting Solutions

Young girl in tee-shirt with sleeper eyeshades still tired as her circadian rhythm may be off due to low light exposure in winter times.

Sleep trouble & low energy may result from your circadian rhythm being off. Find out how to get back on track!

Melatonin is what gets you to sleep. Bright light and caffeine are not helping. Schedule your day to get your circadian rhythm on track

Getting into a routine helps with daytime alertness and quality sleep. Simple tips go a long way if we follow them

Images showcasing various table lamps which help you get better light into your home.

Better Light Better Living. Get your circadian rhythm back on track and enhance your daily experience with better lighting

The blog post examines this phenomenon and its cause: diminished seasonal sunlight with its capacity to throw the body’s circadian rhythm off-kilter.

Artificial light transforms the way we experience our environments. It can be an effective tool during the winter to elevate your mood and help you sleep better.”
— Philippe Gryc - Founder & CEO of Phil Zen Design
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people struggle during winter to feel energized and to sleep soundly. The Phil Zen Design blog post published today examines this phenomenon and its cause: diminished seasonal sunlight with its capacity to throw the body’s circadian rhythm off-kilter.

The post also offers suggestions for counteracting the ill effects of winter’s gloom. “We delve into the topic of the body’s biological clock for regulating the production of the hormones, enzymes, and organic chemicals that keep us energized, healthy, and happy—and that make sure we’re able to get a good night’s sleep,” said post author Philippe Gryc.

The post discusses natural and artificial light, explaining their role in promoting a steady circadian rhythm. “Natural light changes not only throughout the day but also from one season to the next,” Gryc writes. “The short supply of daylight during the winter tends to make our [circadian rhythm] run slow …. The effect of that slowdown is our bodies manufacture less of what we need to feel fit and to experience sleepiness at the proper time.”

The post offers these suggestions to offset that effect:
● Avoid turning on every light on bright in the house after sunset.
● Don’t use a phone, TV, or computer an hour before bedtime or use “night shift” mode.
● Adjust indoor lighting to match your activities.

“Artificial light transforms the way we experience our environments,” the post concludes. “It has limitations compared to natural light but can nonetheless be an effective tool during the winter to elevate your mood and help you sleep better.”

About Phil Zen Design
Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.

Philippe Gryc
Phil Zen Design
+1 833-888-5289
3 Tips For Supporting Your Body's Circadian Rhythm

