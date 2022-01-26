Winter Giving You Trouble Sleeping? Phil Zen’s Newest Blog Post Discusses Circadian Rhythms and Lighting Solutions
Sleep trouble & low energy may result from your circadian rhythm being off. Find out how to get back on track!
Getting into a routine helps with daytime alertness and quality sleep. Simple tips go a long way if we follow them
The blog post examines this phenomenon and its cause: diminished seasonal sunlight with its capacity to throw the body’s circadian rhythm off-kilter.
The post also offers suggestions for counteracting the ill effects of winter’s gloom. “We delve into the topic of the body’s biological clock for regulating the production of the hormones, enzymes, and organic chemicals that keep us energized, healthy, and happy—and that make sure we’re able to get a good night’s sleep,” said post author Philippe Gryc.
The post discusses natural and artificial light, explaining their role in promoting a steady circadian rhythm. “Natural light changes not only throughout the day but also from one season to the next,” Gryc writes. “The short supply of daylight during the winter tends to make our [circadian rhythm] run slow …. The effect of that slowdown is our bodies manufacture less of what we need to feel fit and to experience sleepiness at the proper time.”
The post offers these suggestions to offset that effect:
● Avoid turning on every light on bright in the house after sunset.
● Don’t use a phone, TV, or computer an hour before bedtime or use “night shift” mode.
● Adjust indoor lighting to match your activities.
“Artificial light transforms the way we experience our environments,” the post concludes. “It has limitations compared to natural light but can nonetheless be an effective tool during the winter to elevate your mood and help you sleep better.”
About Phil Zen Design
Phil Zen Design is an online lifestyle-and-furniture retailer headquartered in Toronto. Phil Zen Design provides products and solutions to help people who work at home find the right balance between comfort, office practicalities, healthy living, and family cohesion. Philippe Gryc founded Phil Zen Design in 2019 to enable a shift in interior cultures by recommending outstanding and sustainable designs crafted to enhance yet simplify daily life.
