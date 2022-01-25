Transportation Commission awards over $24 million in contracts in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $24 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its January 20 business meeting.

The Commission awarded Kilgore Companies, LLC out of Rock Springs a bid of more than $4.1 million for a project involving milling, paving and other miscellaneous work in various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Teton Counties.

Cheyenne-based Knife River was awarded a bid of more than $5.5 million for a project involving milling, paving and other miscellaneous work in various locations within Goshen, Natrona, Niobrara and Platte Counties.

The Commission awarded a nearly $3.6 million bid to Triple A. Building Services Inc. out of Laramie for a project involving placing crushed base, concrete slab replacement and miscellaneous work in various locations around the Rawlins area of Carbon County.

Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors was awarded a bid of about $1.5 million for a project involving milling, paving, chip seal and other work on nearly 3 miles of Wyoming Highway 72 in Carbon County.

The above projects have a contracted completion date of October 2022.

Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a $3.3 million bid for a project involving grading, milling, paving, chip seal, bridge rehabilitation and additional work on approximately 6 miles of Wyoming Highway 70 in Carbon County. The contracted completion date is July 2023.

Three projects awarded during the Commission meeting were awarded to out-of-state contractors:

- Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded a nearly $4.3 million bid for a project involving chip sealing and other miscellaneous work in various locations within Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston Counties. The contracted completion date is August 2022.

- Utah-based Coldwater Group Inc. was awarded a bid of nearly $2.2 million for a project involving grading, paving, concrete overlay, bridge rehabilitation, guardrail and other work in various locations within Sublette and Sweetwater Counties. The contracted completion date is November 2022.

- Pennsylvania-based Surface Preparation Technologies, LLC, was awarded a bid of nearly $300,000 to install transverse rumble strips in various locations around the state. The contracted completion date is August 2022.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. January’s meeting saw an average of two bids per project, with a total of 11 bids from Wyoming contractors and nine bids from out-of-state contractors. All the above projects are funded primarily with Federal dollars.

