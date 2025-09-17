Paving begins on U.S. 26/287 project west of Dubois

Paving of a $6 million pavement improvement project started this week on 5.2 miles of U.S. 26/287 beginning in Dubois.

"The project begins at the end of the curb and gutter section (milepost 54.2) in Dubois and continues west near Stoney Point (milepost 49) on the road to Togwotee Pass and Yellowstone National Park," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

Paving started Monday at the west end of the project.

Three-quarters of a mile of highway reconstruction was part of the project between mileposts 49.74 to 50.44, beginning about four miles west of Dubois.

"Reconstruction consisted of three feet of excavation of the existing roadway to mitigate for unconsolidated soils which have created a roller-coaster effect on the highway surface," Scheidemantel said.

A two-lane detour is still being used while the reconstructed area is paved. An 11-foot width restriction remains in place; the narrow detour will have a reduced speed limit of 30 mph.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes," Scheidemantel said.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

The project's scope of work includes isolated reconstruction, grading, aggregate surfacing, asphalt pavement milling and paving, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on U.S. 26/287 west of Dubois.

The contract with prime contractor HK Contractors, Inc., of Idaho Falls, Idaho, prohibits any work between mileposts 51.87 and 53.82 from Jan. 1 to Aug. 15 due to wildlife (eagle) restrictions.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to HK Contractors on Jan. 16, 2025.

Contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.