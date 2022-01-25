Greenidge Generation establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Greenidge Generation), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency mining and power generation company committed to 100% carbon-neutral datacenter operations, today announced plans to develop a new cryptocurrency datacenter in Spartanburg County. The $264 million investment will create 40 new tech-sector jobs.

Located along 175 acres at 300 Jones Road in Spartanburg, Greenidge Generation’s Upstate operations will house some of the most advanced and efficient cryptocurrency mining computers commercially available. Greenidge Generation expects the facility to have at least 100 megawatts of datacenter capacity when fully developed.

The first phase of the project is expected to be online in the second half of 2022, with additional expansions to reflect this investment through 2025. Greenidge Generation will provide information to individuals interested in becoming team members, via its website, later this year.

QUOTES

“We are extremely excited to announce our commitment to expand our business to Spartanburg, and we’re grateful for the welcome and support we have received from the state and our local community. This is a significant step in Greenidge’s strategy to build upon our unique expertise at new locations across the country. This site is ideal, with an energy mix that is more than 60% carbon-free, opportunities for additional growth and a business-friendly climate. We’re excited to hire great, local talent immediately and support nearby businesses as we grow our company here in South Carolina.” -Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kirt

“South Carolina is transforming into a hub for tech-focused companies, and we welcome Greenidge Generation to our growing roster of innovative companies. The company’s $264 million investment and the 40 skilled jobs they are creating will make a tremendous impact in Spartanburg County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“To remain globally competitive, it’s imperative to embrace disruptive change and emerging technologies. Today’s announcement by Greenidge Generation is proof that South Carolina has the cutting-edge business environment and talent in place to attract new and innovative industries.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This kind of technology-fueled investment fits perfectly with our aim to diversify the types of developments, and therefore the types of jobs, we attract to Spartanburg County. We welcome Greennidge Generation and look forward to the impact they’ll have on the growing eastern side of Spartanburg County.” -Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch.