SWIM CHAMPION & OCEAN ACTIVIST NOMINATED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Merle Liivand, Viking Beauty Secrets Sustainability Partner

International Mermaid finds innovative ways to get businesses more sustainable, gets involved with clean beauty industry.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the international Mermaid swim champion and ocean activist pushes boundaries to save the oceans and the world. The Guinness World 30K Mermaid swim record holder became one of the Worldcleanupday.org Global Ambassadors and has now also taken on the skincare industry in her fight for cleaner oceans by becoming the Head of Sustainability for clean skincare brand Viking Beauty Secrets. For her many efforts and successful swim records last year, Liivand was just nominated Woman of the Year by the World Open Water Swimming Association (WOWSA).

Liivand, who is a Global Ambassador for World Clean-Up Day helps young generations understand that being a champion of the water comes with great responsibility. She was nominated for being tenacious in her drive to make a difference in ocean conservation, for her compassion to help preserve the marine, while still competing in the marathon and cold water swimming events.

“I am humbled by the nomination and it is yet another way for me to bring awareness to the sustainability projects I am implementing together with Viking Beauty Secrets” says Liivand, who was appointed Head of Sustainability for the clean skincare brand.

She also finds innovative ways to teach sustainability to others. Using her famous Mermaid tail to bring attention and attract younger generation to come help with local beach cleanups, which Liivand organizes every Sunday. Liivand also addresses various sustainability issues on her social media channels, where she promotes, organizes, advocates and plans various ocean cleanups, as well as swim events for ocean protection and conservation.

All this effort has started to catch the eye of business communities. Founder of Viking Beauty Secrets, Eha Urbsalu says: “We chose Merle to represent our company mission because Merle is not just talking about what should be done, but actually wakes up every day doing it. Our company enjoys organizing ocean-clean-ups and educational events with her.”

Liivand adds, “I support the natural skincare brand because it mirrors the sustainable values I am passionate about. Skincare is very important for athletes that are exposed to extreme weather conditions while training. I chose to be involved with Viking Beauty Secrets because they are 100% natural, don’t use harmful toxins, and are also sustainable with their packaging, opting for post-consumer used materials and glass over much cheaper plastic. Viking Beauty Secrets scrub uses Icelandic Volcanic Sand for exfoliation, while so many others still use plastic microbeads in scrubs. I want to know that my impact on the environment is minimal while taking care of my skin.”

Eha Urbsalu recalls: “In 2021 Merle took it to the next level with her 30K monofin swim Guinness World Record. And she wasn’t the only one winning, South Florida won, women won, immigrants won, all the little girls who are dreaming about being a mermaid won! Merle is a symbol for people that believe in caring for our planet.”

Supporters can vote for Merle via WOWSA’s website until January, 31st, 2022, Final winners will be announced on February 7th, 2022.

About Merle Liivand

Merle Liivand is a competitive swimmer, aquapreneur, open water swimmer, and mermaid swimmer from Tallinn, Estonia who was the Baltic States Champion in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and an Estonian National Swim Team member. Liivand splits her time between Estonia and Florida, U.S.A., where she trains and also coaches the next generation of swimmers. Her nickname is the Mermaid of Miami.

About Viking Beauty Secrets

Viking Beauty Secrets is an award-winning Nordic skincare brand that unlocks the power of ancient Nordic super-berries to rejuvenate the skin with ingredients from nature.

The founder of Viking Beauty Secrets, Eha Urbsalu, has learned these traditions from her mother and grandmother who grew up on the Nordic island Hiiumaa. This island has become Viking Beauty Secrets’ inspiration for ocean protection campaigns and is located between Sweden and Estonia in the Baltic Sea.

Inspired by Nordic beauty traditions, Viking Beauty Secrets embraces skincare that is inspired by ancient Viking traditions and translates them for the modern clean beauty enthusiast.

About WOWSA

WOWSA is an international association dedicated to the organization, promotion and recognition of open water swimmers, events, records, trends, publications, films, podcasts and achievements in the world of marathon swimming, including solo and relay channel crossings, competitive races of all distances, especially the Olympic 10k Marathon Swim, extreme swimming (including ice swimming, winter swimming, stage swimming, and high-altitude swimming), coaching, officiating, and piloting.