100 Is The New 80

Viking Beauty Secrets Model "Grandma Bubby" turns 103

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking you’re too old to start a modeling career? Think again - Viking Beauty Secrets, the Nordic clean skincare brand revealing the ancient secret ingredients of the Vikings, is celebrating today the 103rd birthday of their newest model - Shirley Montner, better known as “Bubby”.

It is not a random event that Bubby became the new spokesmodel; she is the grandmother of the son-in-law of the founder of Viking Beauty Secrets and she was born on the same day that the Estonian Republic declared its Independence 103 years ago.” Estonia is where the founder of Viking Beauty Secrets is from. While the territory of Estonia has been inhabited since at least 9,000 BC, the Republic of Estonia was declared in 1918, before losing it to the Soviet Union for 50 years and then winning it back again in 1991. Bubby was born near Estonia, in Poland, and came to the US as a child, after WWI. She is a longtime resident of Connecticut, where she enjoys a healthy and active lifestyle. She still stretches and exercises 1-2 hours per day and likes to eat fresh berries and potatoes.

“Viking Beauty Secrets is founded on the ancient wisdom of the Nordic women and the main ingredients are the antioxidant-rich Nordic berries: Cloudberry, Sea Buckthorn, and Rowanberry, which have been used for wellness and skincare for centuries, “ says the Founder Eha Urbsalu. “This year, it’s all about celebrating women and their beauty at any age. There is a lot of symbolism around numbers that we are celebrating this year: my mother turned 90, I will be turning 50, and with Bubby turning 103, she is someone who inspires us all.”

Founder Eha Urbsalu herself is quite the symbol of beauty in Estonia. In 1989, she represented Estonia as Miss Estonia and won the first-ever Supermodel of the Soviet Union competition. Later that year young Eha came to the US to compete in the Supermodel of the World competition, where she placed 4th and began a successful modeling career.

It was during the years of modeling that Eha learned about the harmful chemicals used in America in skincare products. “I grew up in Northern Europe, where “clean” and “green” equals normal. While the European Union bans over 1,300 harmful chemicals from skincare, the United States still only bans 30. This was one of the reasons why I decided to create a skincare brand using the Nordic antioxidant super berries - Cloudberries, Sea Buckthorn and Rowanberries. Furthermore, all our products bear the Greenlife Ecocert COSMOS Organic Certification. Every year, our products go through a rigorous audit and we are proud to offer this safeguard to our customers.”

ABOUT THE BRAND

Viking Beauty Secrets is an award-winning Nordic skincare brand that unlocks the power of ancient Nordic super-berries to rejuvenate the skin with ingredients from nature.

The founder of Viking Beauty Secrets, Eha Urbsalu, has learned these traditions from her mother and grandmother who grew up on the Nordic island of Hiiumaa. This island has become Viking Beauty Secrets’ inspiration for ocean protection campaigns and is located between Sweden and Estonia in the Baltic Sea.

Inspired by Nordic beauty traditions, Viking Beauty Secrets' oil-to-milk Exfoliating Face Scrub with mineral-rich volcanic Icelandic sand and the "super antioxidants" rowanberry and raspberry seed oil is a great option for the bather with dry or sensitive skin. Raspberry seed oil is anti-inflammatory and helps even the skin tone and rowanberry extract stimulates blood circulation, detoxifies, and is high in antioxidants. In January 2021 the Face Scrub won the Think Dirty Best Exfoliator 2020 Choice Award. Think Dirty app is an independent verifier of beauty industry ingredients. It has over 4.5 million users worldwide and has rated 1.4 million products based on their toxicity level.



OVERVIEW

Four organic key ingredients: sea buckthorn, cloudberry, rowanberry, and hyaluronic acid.

100% Natural Ingredients are sourced from Northern Europe.

Ecocert Greenlife Cosmos Organic Certification.

Free of sulfates, parabens, plastic-microbeads, and preservatives.

Cruelty-free, vegan, non-GMO, toxin-free.

The Manufacturing plant is female-founded and uses 100% green energy.

Sustainable ingredients and 100% recyclable packaging.

Recent Awards: Best Clean Moisturizer 2019, Best Skincare: Exfoliator 2020

Night Cream ($44), Day Cream ($46), Volcanic Exfoliating Scrub ($34).

Available on VikingBeauty.com, Beauty Bridge, and Amazon.