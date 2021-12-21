Nordic Beauty Brand Launches at Scandinavia House in NYC.

Image: Viking Beauty Secrets Founder Eha Urbsalu (center) launches her clean beauty line at Scandinavia House.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordic beauty brand Viking Beauty Secrets launches its sustainable clean skincare line at the exclusive curated retail store of Scandinavia House.

Viking Beauty Secrets was founded on the ancient wisdom of Nordic women and the main ingredients are antioxidant-rich Nordic berries: Cloudberry, Sea Buckthorn, and Rowanberry, which have been used for wellness and skincare for centuries. The line includes an Exfoliating Scrub made with Icelandic volcanic sand, an Eye Cream made with Nordic super-berries, a vitamin-rich Night Treatment, and a lightweight Daily Moisturizer, all packed with Nordic berries.

“We are honored to be represented at Scandinavia House and excited to offer New Yorkers and international shoppers Nordic clean beauty“ states Viking Beauty Secrets Founder Eha Urbsalu.

“The Shop at Scandinavia House has been on stylish New York City shoppers’ “best places to shop” list for years. The Shop has been featured in the luxury magazine Town & Country, House & Garden, The New York Times, NY Post and featured on ABC-TV and CBS-TV shopping specials, as well as European and Nordic magazines. Scandinavian design and style conscious customers include Uma Thurman, Isabella Rossilini, Bill Murray, Sigourney Weaver, Hillary Swank and HRH Queen Sonja of Norway. We are proud to offer high-quality brands from Scandinavia and the Nordics”, says Laura Winterhalter, who has been curator and senior buyer of the store for nearly twenty years.

“Our retail alliance with Viking Beauty Secrets is a great fit for our assortment and a continued effort to offer US and international shoppers quality gifts from Northern Europe”, adds Winterhalter. New Yorkers now have access to an exciting new indie brand and can kick off the new year with a glow from certified organic ingredients.

Offering the products at Scandinavia House marks another milestone for the award-winning indie clean beauty brand. In fall 2021 the company launched with Tallink & Silja Line, the largest passenger and cargo shipping company in the Baltic Sea region.

The EcoCert organic certified products are available online (VikingBeauty.com) and can be experienced in person at Scandinavia House Shop at 58 Park Ave, New York, NY.



ABOUT VIKING BEAUTY SECRETS

Viking Beauty Secrets is an award-winning Nordic skincare brand that unlocks the power of ancient Nordic super-berries to rejuvenate the skin with ingredients from nature.

The founder of Viking Beauty Secrets, Eha Urbsalu, has learned these traditions from her mother and grandmother who grew up on the Nordic island of Hiiumaa. This island has become Viking Beauty Secrets’ inspiration for ocean protection campaigns and is located between Sweden and Estonia in the Baltic Sea.

Inspired by Nordic beauty traditions, Viking Beauty Secrets embraces skincare that is inspired by ancient Viking traditions and translates them for the modern clean beauty enthusiast.

For more information: vikingbeauty.com | Social Media @VikingBeautySecrets

ABOUT SCANDINAVIA HOUSE

Scandinavia House was created by the American-Scandinavian Foundation to promote the artistic and cultural events of the Nordic countries. As the leading center for Nordic culture in the United States, Scandinavia House offers enriching programs, such as exhibitions, film series, concerts and other performances, readings, lectures, language courses, and activities for kids and families.

For more information: scandinaviahouse.org | Social Media @ScanHouse