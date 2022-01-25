Celebrating National Poll Worker Recruitment Day 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, January 25, 2022—Montgomery, AL— The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) has designated January 25, 2022 as the second annual National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. National Poll Worker Recruitment Day promotes poll worker recruitment efforts throughout the nation.

Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. Their work begins before the election, and each worker is required to undergo training to carry out these tasks. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle.

“Poll workers protect the democratic process and the rights of each and every eligible voter,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “Today more than ever, it is important for Alabamians to step up and become poll workers!”

Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process while contributing to your community.

Requirements:

Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.

Must be registered to vote in the county in which they desire to act as a poll worker.

Must attend a mandatory poll worker training session. There are no exceptions to this requirement.

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship, and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

The poll worker application should be returned to the county Probate Judge for consideration.

In addition, high school or college students age 16 or older can apply to become student poll worker interns. Students must be recommended by a principal, other school official, or the individual responsible for the student’s home instruction program. Full information can be found here. The application should also be returned to the county Probate Judge for consideration.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Probate Judge.

