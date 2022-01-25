Psychological Drama 'Station to Station' Closes Successful Festival Run; Sets Amazon Prime Video VOD Debut

Actor David Eggers II in a scene from Benjamin Bryant's sexy psychological drama 'Station to Station' Film Poster for Psychological Drama 'Station to Station' (feat. David Eggers II as Tom Ryan)

The standout indie drama will debut on Amazon Prime Video in the USA, Germany, and UK following successful festival and virtual cinema runs.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Station to Station' the award-winning psychological drama will make its VOD debut on Amazon Prime Video in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, on February 14th. The release follows a successful festival run and virtual cinema release for the breakout debut feature from writer-director Benjamin Bryant.

Set and shot in Las Vegas under strict health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Station to Station' tells the story of Tom Ryan (David Eggers II, 'What Happened Last Night,' "New Dogs, Old Tricks"), the boundary-pushing, David Bowie-obsessed son of a housekeeper in New York's tony Hamptons. After the revelation of a long-held secret shatters his sense of self, Tom flees to the electric anonymity of Las Vegas to forget, where an intriguing stranger offers him the ultimate opportunity for distraction, launching Tom headfirst into a 20-something's paradise--a charged, stimulating world of indulgence, adulation, and exhibition; where he makes unexpected connections and a "found" family of choice. When his new world starts to come apart from within (in a harrowing series of third-act events, each with Tom at the center) Tom learns how easily things left unresolved find their own ways to force resolution.

"Set in a uniquely 21st-century environment, the film explores our rapidly evolving perceptions and conventions of family, friendship, gender roles, sexuality, and self-determination--probing, and often challenging, the assumptions and judgments we (both the characters and the audience) make about ourselves and each other," notes the film's official description.

The film is the debut feature film for writer-director Bryant, a former broadcaster-turned-Obama administration official Bryant, who turned his attentions to creative pursuits in 2016, producing the Emmy-winning digital drama 'Anacostia' and several holiday-themed films and news/documentary projects, and proved an early breakout and rare microbudget success story in non-festival independent film awards circles, winning "Best Narrative Feature," "Best Actor," for Eggers, and "Best Ensemble Cast" honors in July from the IndieEye Film Awards, taking home six Awards of Merit -- for Actor (Eggers, with Special Mention), Supporting Actor (Jordan Getty as Jordan, Andrew Cawley as Casey), Script/Writing, Original Score, and an Award of Recognition (Cate Farrow as Sarah), from the IndieFEST awards program in August. FILMHAUS Berlin announced seven nominations for 'Station to Station,' including Best Feature, Original Concept, Directorial Debut, Score, Costume Design, and Ensemble Cast.

Also well-received by critics, 'Station to Station' made its festival premiere as the opening night selection for the 2021 Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival, where it received eight jury nominations (including for Best Film), won two, and took home the festival's attendee-voted "Audience Award."

'Station to Station' will is currently available via virtual cinema, and will make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in February.

