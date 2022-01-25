Benjamin Bryant to Helm Rural Mystery Thriller in Second Feature Outing

Writer-Director Benjamin Bryant at the 2018 Daytime Emmys Benjamin Bryant, writer-director 'Station to Station' New teaser poster for the upcoming mystery-thriller feature film 'Grid Squres'

'Grid Squares' will be writer-director Benjamin Bryant's much-anticipated follow-up to award-winning psychological drama 'Station to Station'

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writer-director Benjamin Bryant will help 'Grid Squares,' a mystery thriller set in rural north-central Virginia, as his next feature film, he announced Tuesday. Bryant, who made his feature debut with last year's well-received psychological drama 'Station to Station,' said the script is complete and casting currently underway, with production scheduled to commence in late February.

"'Grid Squares' tells the story of a former Army investigator forced to revisit his greatest failure, and face the resulting personal demons," production company Bryant Zamberlan Group noted in a concurrent announcement. "And he must do it all in the wake of a tragedy and amidst new revelations, following his longtime mentor’s funeral. It's a relentless, focused thriller with a strong emotional core, which is perfect for Benjamin Bryant's brand of layered, twisty storytelling."

Bryant's 'Station to Station,' proved to be a rare microbudget standout during the 2021 festival season. Well-received by critics and honored early on by multiple small and mid-sized programs, the film ultimately premiered as the opening night selection at the 2021 Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival, where it received eight jury nominations (including for Best Film), won two, and took home the festival's attendee-voted "Audience Award." The film completed its festival run with 13 wins and 15 nominations, honoring the film's production, performances, writing, direction, costumes, and more. As a result, interest has been high in Bryant's plans for a follow-up project.

'Grid Squares' will reunite Bryant with 'Station to Station' cinematographer Jake Simpson, composer Francis McGrath, producer and sound director Tommy Zamberlan, and producer Diann Lewis-Charles, as well as 'Station to Station' star Andrew Cawley, in an as-yet unspecified role. Washington-area actors Daniel Martin Elliott and Matthew Sharpe, and Richmond-based Raymond Wilmer are also attached.