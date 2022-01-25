Digital Mockumentary Series 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)' Sets Encore Streaming for mid-February

Brandon Tyler Jones stars as "Aidy Kane" in 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)' Brandon Tyler Jones (Aidy) and Andrew Rogers (Laurent) in 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)' Cate Farrow (Kacey) in 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)'

Three episodes of the digital series about a washed-up Olympic skier to encore for international audiences, following a well-received New Year's Eve premiere.

The reception to 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)' on New Year's Eve blew us away...we're thrilled to be able to share Aidy's hilarious story with a wider audience.” — Tommy Zamberlan

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports mockumentary series 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him),' will encore its first three episodes for international audiences following a U.S. only streaming premiere event on New Year's Eve 2020, distributor BZ/MP announced Monday.

"The reception to 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)' on New Year's Eve blew us away and we're thrilled to be able to share the first parts of Aidy's hilarious story with a wider audience this February," noted Tommy Zamberlan of BZ/MP and a producer on the digital series. "Re-releasing the third-week of February, which happens to also be the final week of this year's Winter Olympics, would no doubt make the fictional Olympian at the heart of our story smile."

The series, a digital spin-off of the long-planned, but COVID-19 suspended, comic feature 'Aidy Kane,' 'Aidy Kane (Really Wants You to Love Him)' mixes scenes originally planned for the uncompleted feature film with new material, to introduce the characters and world of Andrian Kanieki, the hapless former "bad boy of American skiing," who now spends his days holed away in Las Vegas, NV, plotting how to recapture his former glory, and make America love him again.

Both projects star Brandon Tyler Jones (Aidy), Andrew Rogers (as longtime French rival Laurent), and Benjamin Bryant (as Aidy's foul mouthed Vegas manager, Phineas). Cate Farrow, Chris Matteis, Sutten Garnet, Cira Valenzuela, David Eggers II, and Aaron Walker Matis also star in the first three outings of the series.

The three episodes will again stream on BZ/MP's online platform, but episodes may be available in some countries via other platforms, noted BZ/MP's Zamberlan, with specific details to be announced as they are set.

