Prof Lynne Emmerton Joins Caretech Services Advisory Board
Respected pharmacy researcher joins the CTS team
CareTech is passionate about solution-focussed health technologies, and has a vision for the SmartPack to enhance security, safety and efficiency in the provision of medicines.”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech Services Pty Ltd (CTS), WA-based intelligent packaging technology developer, today announced Professor Lynne Emmerton has accepted their invitation to join their Advisory Board.
“CareTech is passionate about solution-focussed health technologies, and has a vision for the SmartPack to enhance security, safety and efficiency in the provision of medicines.” said Prof Emmerton.
“We welcome Prof Emmerton’s breadth of clinical experience and vision to Advisory Board”, said Gregg Boalch, CTS Managing Director. “Working with Professor Emmerton and her team at Curtin School of Medicine over the past year on cold chain research have shown us the value and insight she brings to Caretech’s mission.”
CTS will pilot the SIP System in multiple countries in 2022.
About Prof Emmerton
Professor Lynne Emmerton is a Pharmacy Practice academic at the School of Medicine at Curtin University, with 30 years of experience in this discipline. Her research aims to improve the safe and effective use of medicines, utilising the expertise of pharmacists.
She has conducted and supervises research in improving the accessibility of medicines, and safety initiatives to reduce errors throughout the medicine lifespan. From the health consumer angle, she has led research in consumers’ use of health technologies, as well as health literacy, self-care behaviour and self-efficacy. From the pharmacy angle, she has conducted trials into pharmacists’ professional services for consumers with chronic conditions.
Prof Emmerton is an advocate for evidence-based, inter-professional, consumer-focussed clinical practice, and has held previous positions in Pharmacy at both University of Queensland and University of Otago.
About Caretech Services
The Caretech Services mission is to save lives by integrating supply chain and medical records using intelligent procedural packaging. Not only does our technology platform allow us to trap the 5 causes of patient harm – prescription mis-match, contraindications with other patient medications, counterfeit supply, medication expiry and cold chain breaks – it removes existing unnecessary administrative overheads for healthcare workers by passing treatment data to medical records (EMR), supply chain management (ERP) and funders/insurers, while simultaneously generating the real world evidence (RWE/RWD) necessary for effective disease and medication control by public health custodians, regulators and pharmaceutical / MedTech suppliers.
Learn more at www.caretech.net.au or on the Caretech Services YouTube channel
