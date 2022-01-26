Dianna Forsyth Joins Caretech Services Advisory Board
Respected health service director joins the CTS team
Caretech’s potential to significantly reduce risk and errors to transform the patient journey is another example of an Australian innovation that will change the face of health care.”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech Services Pty Ltd (CTS), WA-based intelligent packaging technology developer, today announced Diana Forsyth has accepted their invitation to join their Advisory Board.
“I believe passionately in the transformative role that technology can play in delivering health and care services, to the benefit of not only clients and patients but also carers and service providers.” said Ms Forsyth. “Caretech’s potential to significantly reduce risk and errors to transform the patient journey is another example of an Australian innovation that will change the face of health care.”
“We welcome Diana’s breadth of international experience in the provision of healthcare services to our Advisory Board”, said Gregg Boalch, CTS Managing Director. “Her track record and current directorships will provide us with a unique insight into the challenges currently faced by healthcare workers and organisations alike.”
CTS will pilot the SIP System in multiple countries in 2022.
About Diana Forsyth
Diana’s career focus is on strategy, leadership, governance, management and transformation in the health, resources, and service sectors. As a consultant and director, she has worked internationally in Australia, the UK, the US, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Whilst in Cambridge, UK from 2006 to 2016, she worked with Cambridge University Health Partnership and NHS organisations, as well as with Australian businesses.
Diana is currently non-Executive Director of WA Primary Health Alliance (WAPHA), a Board member of Health Support Services (who provide ICT supply, workforce and financial services to Western Australia's public health care system), and non-Executive Director at aged care service provider Bethanie.
Diana was previously COO at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.
About Caretech Services
The Caretech Services mission is to save lives by integrating supply chain and medical records using intelligent procedural packaging. Not only does our technology platform allow us to trap the 5 causes of patient harm – prescription mis-match, contraindications with other patient medications, counterfeit supply, medication expiry and cold chain breaks – it removes existing unnecessary administrative overheads for healthcare workers by passing treatment data to medical records (EMR), supply chain management (ERP) and funders/insurers, while simultaneously generating the real world evidence (RWE/RWD) necessary for effective disease and medication control by public health custodians, regulators and pharmaceutical / MedTech suppliers.
Learn more at www.caretech.net.au or on the Caretech Services YouTube channel
Understanding the SIP System