Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,678 in the last 365 days.

Dianna Forsyth Joins Caretech Services Advisory Board

Diana Forsyth - CTS Advisory Board member

Diana Forsyth - CTS Advisory Board member

Respected health service director joins the CTS team

Caretech’s potential to significantly reduce risk and errors to transform the patient journey is another example of an Australian innovation that will change the face of health care.”
— Diana Forsyth
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech Services Pty Ltd (CTS), WA-based intelligent packaging technology developer, today announced Diana Forsyth has accepted their invitation to join their Advisory Board.

“I believe passionately in the transformative role that technology can play in delivering health and care services, to the benefit of not only clients and patients but also carers and service providers.” said Ms Forsyth. “Caretech’s potential to significantly reduce risk and errors to transform the patient journey is another example of an Australian innovation that will change the face of health care.”

“We welcome Diana’s breadth of international experience in the provision of healthcare services to our Advisory Board”, said Gregg Boalch, CTS Managing Director. “Her track record and current directorships will provide us with a unique insight into the challenges currently faced by healthcare workers and organisations alike.”

CTS will pilot the SIP System in multiple countries in 2022.

About Diana Forsyth

Diana’s career focus is on strategy, leadership, governance, management and transformation in the health, resources, and service sectors. As a consultant and director, she has worked internationally in Australia, the UK, the US, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Whilst in Cambridge, UK from 2006 to 2016, she worked with Cambridge University Health Partnership and NHS organisations, as well as with Australian businesses.

Diana is currently non-Executive Director of WA Primary Health Alliance (WAPHA), a Board member of Health Support Services (who provide ICT supply, workforce and financial services to Western Australia's public health care system), and non-Executive Director at aged care service provider Bethanie.

Diana was previously COO at the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research.

About Caretech Services

The Caretech Services mission is to save lives by integrating supply chain and medical records using intelligent procedural packaging. Not only does our technology platform allow us to trap the 5 causes of patient harm – prescription mis-match, contraindications with other patient medications, counterfeit supply, medication expiry and cold chain breaks – it removes existing unnecessary administrative overheads for healthcare workers by passing treatment data to medical records (EMR), supply chain management (ERP) and funders/insurers, while simultaneously generating the real world evidence (RWE/RWD) necessary for effective disease and medication control by public health custodians, regulators and pharmaceutical / MedTech suppliers.

Learn more at www.caretech.net.au or on the Caretech Services YouTube channel

Gregg Boalch
Caretech Services
+61 419 922 355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

Understanding the SIP System

You just read:

Dianna Forsyth Joins Caretech Services Advisory Board

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.