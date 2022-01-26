Prof Yogi Kanagasingam Joins Caretech Services Advisory Board
Internationally recognized eminent innovator and researcher joins the CTS teamPERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech Services Pty Ltd (CTS), WA-based intelligent packaging technology developer, today announced Prof Yogi Kanagasingam has accepted the invitation to join their Advisory Board.
“I’ve joined the Caretech Advisory Board because of their exciting technology which could change the way patient care is provided around the world. Digitised medical packaging could massively enhance patient safety and help digital lifesaving data gathering. This is significantly important for the future of patient care,” said Prof Yogesan.
“We welcome Prof Yogesan’s breadth of experience and vision to Advisory Board”, said Gregg Boalch, CTS Managing Director. “Not only will he contribute to the continued development of the SIP System, we will also benefit from his experience in the successful commercialisation of IP.”
CTS will pilot the SIP System in multiple countries in 2022.
About Prof Yogesan
Prof Yogesan is a world-renowned Medical Scientist and a Professor at the School of Medicine at the University of Notre Dame University Australia. He is a visiting scholar at the Harvard University. Prof Yogesan is a Board of Director of the Indo-Asia Digital Health Centre for Innovation and Commercialisation. Prof Yogesan is also advisor to many companies such as TeleMedC (Singapore), SPEQS (Australia) and to Lifeguard Health Networks (USA).
He has been a Professor at the Lions Eye Institute and University of Western Australia and was a Senior Research Fellow with the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC). He obtained Senior Fulbright Fellowship to work at the School of Medicine, Stanford University. He also worked at Norwegian Radium Hospital and the University of Oslo, Norway. He has published over 200 papers, written 4 books and has a patent portfolio of over 37 patent applications. One of his inventions is being used by NASA at the International Space Station to check the health of the Astronauts.
He has considerable experience with start-ups, commercialisation, IP/ Patents and regulatory applications (e.g., FDA and TGA). He was WA’s Australian of the Year Finalist in 2015 for his contribution to medical science and enabling affordable eye care delivery around the world. Professor Yogesan pioneered research on the development of an eye test for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease. He was awarded Achiever of the Year for his contribution to Innovation and ICT industry and for the development of artificial intelligent based diagnosis of eye diseases. He won inventor of the year awards for developing a low cost easy-to-operate ophthalmic imaging device and computer-aided vision testing systems.
He has a multidisciplinary background medical science, statistics, computer science, artificial intelligence, hardware development and public health which gives him the ability to look at problems from many different perspectives and "think outside of the box”.
About Caretech Services
The Caretech Services mission is to save lives by integrating supply chain and medical records using intelligent procedural packaging. Not only does our technology platform allow us to trap the 5 causes of patient harm – prescription mis-match, contraindications with other patient medications, counterfeit supply, medication expiry and cold chain breaks – it removes existing unnecessary administrative overheads for healthcare workers by passing treatment data to medical records (EMR) and funders/insurers, and pack usage to supply chain management (ERP) , while simultaneously generating the real world evidence (RWE/RWD) necessary for effective disease and medication control by public health custodians, regulators and pharmaceutical / MedTech suppliers.
Learn more at www.caretech.net.au or on the Caretech Services YouTube channel
Gregg Boalch
Caretech Services
+61 419922355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn