Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,616 in the last 365 days.

DJ Cole Cherry New Single "Back of Your Mind" Debuts on The DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Charts

Dj Cole Cherry Debuts on the DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Chart Placing at 123!

Dreaming Big for Cole, can't wait for the World to hear his Story.

Cole is on the right Track to Success

DJ Cole Cherry New Single "Back of Your Mind" Debuts on the "DRT Global on 150 Independent Airplay Chart! Single debuts at 123!! Cole is super excited!

Make sure you love what your fighting for.....”
— Cole Cherry
PARRISH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DJ Cole Cherry New Single "Back of Your Mind" Debuts on the "DRT Global on 150 Independent Airplay Chart! His Single debuts at 123!! Cole is super excited for he has worked super hard to get to this point. Many long hours, pain, tears and heartbreak goes into every one of his songs. Cole writes his own music and creates his own beats daily, for this is not a hobby for Cole, it's part of him and the journey he has experienced to make these songs. The Story is getting ready to begin, and the first complete story is getting ready to drop soon.

Lorraine Dickinson
Adrina Designs/LoriD Talent Group LLC.
+1 941-380-2978
email us here

You just read:

DJ Cole Cherry New Single "Back of Your Mind" Debuts on The DRT Global Top 150 Independent Airplay Charts

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.