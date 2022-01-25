VALiNTRY360 Welcomes Pete Keane as Senior VP, Telecom and Cloud Services

Keane joins fast-growing VALiNTRY360, a professional services firm looking to extend Salesforce consulting services into the Telecom industry

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRY360, a Salesforce Registered Consulting Partner and three-time INC 5000 fastest growing company honoree, announced that Pete Keane has joined the company as the Senior Vice President, Telecom and Cloud Services Practice.

He brings thirty plus years of Telecom industry and Cloud Services industry experience, along with multiple personal Salesforce certifications. Keane will focus on driving the growth of VALiNTRY 360’s Telecom and Cloud Services industry practice serving companies throughout the U.S.

Keane is a Certified Salesforce Platform App Builder, and Certified Salesforce Administrator. He is the developer of multiple Telecom Industry, Salesforce applications currently in use and supported by his app development company, TelCloud, LLC. TelCloud products currently include TelCloud Agency Management (TCAM) and Easy Commissions both available on the Salesforce AppExchange to help manage Telecom and Cloud Services business processes and commissions.

Daryl Dixon VALiNTRY360’s CEO, stated, "We are extremely excited to have Pete join the team. His decades of experience in the Telecom and Cloud Services industries, plus his twenty years of Salesforce app development and administration experience gives him a unique ability to help drive Telecom and Cloud Services growth for VALiNTRY 360."

Keane had the following to say about the new alliance.

“I am thrilled to be joining VALiNTRY360. With the work we have done together over the last year, I have come to know that VALiNTRY360 is perfectly aligned for us to support Telecom clients well into the future. VALiNTRY360’s expertise, depth, and breadth of Salesforce consulting and configuration experience, along with a sincere commitment to the highest degree of integrity and quality service makes the firm a perfect partner for TelCloud. TelCloud app clients now have access to an entire spectrum of support. Services are available from discovery, implementation, configuration, and any consulting assistance needed to support any new, or past TelCloud implementations. Knowing my TelCloud app clients will be so well supported, the next logical step was for me to join the VALiNTRY360 team.”

Based in Bluffton, SC., Pete joins VALiNTRY360’s other Salesforce consulting veterans working across the U.S. Together, they will focus on solving the most complex Salesforce challenges for clients in the Telecom and Cloud Services industries.

About VALiNTRY360

As a Salesforce® Consulting Partner, VALiNTRY360’s Salesforce certified experts have been helping clients solve their biggest Digital Transformation challenges since 2013. Whatever your organization needs, we apply our Salesforce knowledge, business acumen, and technical expertise to help you maximize the value of your Salesforce platform so you can grow your revenue and drive ROI.

Our industry experience is focused on Health & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telcom, Hospitality, and High Tech.

About TelCloud

TelCloud is a communications-industry-focused developer of Apps running on Salesforce.com. An authorized Salesforce ISV Partner since 2011 TelCloud apps drive the telecom sector’s ability to successfully run their business on Salesforce.com by helping manage their business processes and commissions.