VALiNTRYfinancial Welcomes Paul Russell as National Sales Manager / CPA Placement Executive

Paul Russell Joins VALiNTRYfinancial as National Sales Manager / CPA Placement Executive

Joins growing firm to acquire new clients and place CPA candidates nationwide

WINTER PARK, FL, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRYfinancial, a specialized recruiting firm exclusively placing CPA candidates in public accounting jobs across the United States, announced that Paul Russell has joined the firm in a joint role of National CPA Placement Executive and Sales Manager. With over 25 years of experience in corporate sales and marketing across a variety of industries, Russell will help drive VALiNTRYfinancial’s growth by developing relationships with experienced CPA candidates seeking new roles and public accounting firms in need of exceptional, pre-qualified talent. Prior to joining VALiNTRYfinancial, Russell held sales leadership roles at Lumen Technologies and AT&T as well as sales positions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Spectrum.

Daryl Dixon, VALiNTRYfinancial’s CEO, stated, "With his experience in B2B sales and marketing, we are incredibly lucky to have Paul join the team. His ability to deeply connect with candidates and clients alike has already enabled him to make a positive impact on our CPA placement efforts across the country and we look forward to his continued growth with us."

Paul received his undergraduate degree in Organizational Communication from the University of Central Florida and his MBA from the University of Phoenix. He also founded and led a non-profit volunteer organization serving military service members and their families An avid cyclist, during his downtime he enjoys traveling to destinations such as the Colorado mountains, Haleakalā National Park and the beaches of Maui.

“VALiNTRYfinancial has created a unique CPA placement business model over the past few years,” said Russell. “I am excited to leverage my sales experience and my relentless passion for helping others succeed to aid CPA candidates in achieving their career goals.”



About VALiNTRYfinancial

Founded in 2013, as a specialized division of VALiNTRY Services, VALiNTRYfinancial uses its extensive experience in the talent acquisition for public accounting to deliver hard to find talent that helps clients add expertise, increase revenue, and drive practice growth.

With three offices across the U.S. and one of the largest independent resume databases in North America, VALiNTRYfinancial can deliver a breadth and depth of professional, pre-qualified CPA talent that is rarely matched in any industry. The firm’s client list includes public accounting firms ranging from the Big 4 to regional and local firms across the United States.

To learn more about VALiNTRYfinancial’s sister divisions, please visit VALiNTRY360 (Salesforce consulting) or VALiNTRYtechnology (Information Technology consulting & staffing).



