VALiNTRY360 Welcomes Kristin Mass as New Salesforce Consultant

Kristin Mass is VALiNTRY360's newest Salesforce Consultant

Mass joins fast-growing firm to extend the reach of its industry-leading Salesforce consulting and staffing business into Pharmaceuticals

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VALiNTRY360, a Salesforce Registered Consulting Partner and three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, announced that Kristin Mass has joined the company as a Salesforce Consultant / Administrator. With her Salesforce Administrator Certification and pharmaceutical industry experience, Mass will focus on delivering value to a broad range of VALiNTRY360 Salesforce clients. Prior to joining VALiNTRY, Mass was the Salesforce Administrator for AssistRx before becoming the company’s Director of Sales Operations.

Jeff Satterwhite, VALiNTRY360’s Managing Partner, stated, "We are excited to have Kristin join the team. Her experience in the pharmaceutical sector gives her the ability to truly understand and appreciate the needs and challenges of VALiNTRY360’s healthcare Salesforce client base."

“With an estimated $859 billion in new business being created in the Salesforce ecosystem by 2022, VALiNTRY360 is uniquely positioned to deliver the right solution at the right time to its clients – whether that be expert consulting or 100% U.S.-based Salesforce certified talent,” said Mass. “I am proud to be part of the VALiNTRY360 team.”

Kristin will be based in the company’s Winter Park, Fla. headquarters, where she will join other Salesforce consulting veterans, Jeff Satterwhite, Luigi Frascarelli, and Jory Dean. Together, they will focus on solving the most complex Salesforce challenges for clients from a variety of industries.

About VALiNTRY360

Founded in 2013, VALiNTRY360 uses its deep knowledge of the Healthcare, IT, Financial and Accounting industries as well as Salesforce expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help clients reduce complexity, increase efficiency and drive business growth. The firm is also one of the few Salesforce Registered Consulting Partners that also provides staffing services.

With three offices across the U.S. and one of the largest independent resume databases in North America, VALiNTRY360 can deliver the breadth and depth of quality professional U.S.-based talent that is rarely matched in any industry. The firm’s client list includes organizations that range from large hospital networks and global entertainment companies to other technology start-ups and not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations.

To learn more about VALiNTRY360’s services, please visit our website at www.VALiNTRYcrm.com. To learn more about VALiNTRY’s other divisions, please visit www.VALiNTRYtechnology.com (Information Technology consulting & staffing), or www.VALiNTRYfinancial.com (CPA staffing).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.