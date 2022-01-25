1909 FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES APPLICATIONS FOR 2022 ACCELERATOR PROGRAM ARE NOW OPEN
West Palm Beach Nonprofit Looking for Founders to Make Positive Impact and Develop Successful Businesses in the New Year
Words can't describe how truly happy I am to have found 1909 and this awesome community”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1909 Foundation (“1909”), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, today announced it has opened applications for its 2022 Accelerator Program. 1909 is looking for a diverse group of 10-15 Founders who want to make a positive impact on the world and are ready to develop their ideas into successful businesses.
“Entrepreneurship is a stressful lifestyle, it takes a lot of hard work and time before founders see any major results,” said Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909. “Temporary failures are much more common than victories, even among those who eventually succeed. While we can’t fully eliminate these challenges, we believe we can help Founders enjoy their journey and see success faster. Our approach to entrepreneurship helps people become better Entrepreneurs, which means giving them opportunity for more income, more flexibility, and more of a chance to create the solutions that they think are important in the world."
“Having tried entrepreneurship and a tech start-up on my own and now having gone through the 1909 accelerator, I can say with 100% certainty that the accelerator and the community of 1909 is a massive advantage,” said Ryan Poole, RealTrade Founder and 2021 Accelerator Participant. “The tools, knowledge, and community that you are a part of is like being on a rocket ship for success. Words can't describe how truly happy I am to have found 1909 and this awesome community.”
The Accelerator Program is designed to help founders from all backgrounds develop their ideas into successful businesses. Participants will partake in immersive activities and workshops designed to help Founders gain clarity on personal and professional intentions while learning business fundamentals. Classes are typically held 6-9pm on weekdays. Participants get access to the following during the six-month program:
• Fundamentals of business (marketing, financial, tech, capital, etc.)
• Mentorship with experts in specific industry
• Connection with peer Founders who provide accountability, support, and friendship
• Hackathon or Co-Lab style events where actual work is done for participant businesses
• Opportunity to present business to investors, community leaders, etc.
This will be the third consecutive year for the Accelerator Program. Results from past graduates of the 1909 Programs include:
• Over $400K of work and services were completed for participants’ businesses (including software development, graphic design, copywriting, videography,
etc.) during co-labs
• $3.9 million in revenue a year
• Gained 820 more clients than when they started with 1909
• $1.8 million raised in capital and grants
• Over $50,000 of value provided to participants in mentorship hours
• 100% of founders increased their knowledge and confidence in the foundational areas of entrepreneurship and business (based on survey results)
1909 prioritizes diversity in the program and is committed to having their cohort represent the demographics of the community they serve. They accept business from all industries including retail, F&B, health & wellness, SAAS, Consumer Tech and more. The 2022 Accelerator Program will kick off in May of 2022 in West Palm Beach and continue for six months. To be considered for the program, interested parties must attend one of the mandatory virtual info sessions that will be hosted on February 16th and March 2nd.
The application deadline is March 18, 2022 at midnight. Apply at https://weare1909.org/accelerator
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating a more decentralized organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, go to https://weare1909.org/.
