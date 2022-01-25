Rutland Barracks / LSA Crash

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2022 @ 0103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buxton Avenue, Middletown Springs, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

ACCUSED: Neil Russell

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/23/2022 at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Buxton Avenue in Middletown Springs, VT. The operator had caused property damage to a power pole and left the scene of the crash without notifying law enforcement. Investigation revealed that Russell operated the vehicle at the time of the crash. Russell was released with a citation to answer for the charge of LSA.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middletown Springs Fire Department and Green Mountain Power.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A