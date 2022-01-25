Rutland Barracks / LSA Crash
VSP News Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4000343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/23/2022 @ 0103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buxton Avenue, Middletown Springs, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: Neil Russell
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/23/2022 at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Buxton Avenue in Middletown Springs, VT. The operator had caused property damage to a power pole and left the scene of the crash without notifying law enforcement. Investigation revealed that Russell operated the vehicle at the time of the crash. Russell was released with a citation to answer for the charge of LSA.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middletown Springs Fire Department and Green Mountain Power.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A