Rutland Barracks / LSA Crash

VSP News Release

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4000343

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jakubowski

STATION: VSP Rutland                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/23/2022 @ 0103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buxton Avenue, Middletown Springs, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED: Neil Russell                                                

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown Springs, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/23/2022 at approximately 0103 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash on Buxton Avenue in Middletown Springs, VT. The operator had caused property damage to a power pole and left the scene of the crash without notifying law enforcement. Investigation revealed that Russell operated the vehicle at the time of the crash. Russell was released with a citation to answer for the charge of LSA.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Middletown Springs Fire Department and Green Mountain Power.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/21/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A 

MUG SHOT:  N/A

 

