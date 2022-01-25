Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,616 in the last 365 days.

LUXLife Magazine Names Healthy Horizons 2021 Parenting & Baby Awards-Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company

Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services-Supporting Working Families for over 30 years

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUXLife Magazine Names Healthy Horizons 2021 Parenting & Baby Awards-Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company

Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers is proud to be named LUXLife Magazine’s Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company in the 2021 Parenting and Baby Awards. In its third year, the Parenting and Baby Awards honor businesses and individuals who have excelled in the industry by delivering the best products and services around the world. Healthy Horizons is honored to win this prestigious award.

“We are honored to be named the Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company by LUXLife Magazine this year,” said Sheila Janakos, Founder, and CEO of Healthy Horizons. “Our mission is to support families as they navigate through the joys and challenges of parenthood. We are grateful to have been both nominated and awarded by LUXLife for our work here in North America and hope that, with our virtual offerings, to help parents around the world in their breastfeeding journey.”

LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication founded in 2015. With a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics in the luxury lifestyle industry, including fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, and more designed to inform, entertain and inspire. For current and past articles go to https://www.lux-review.com/.

About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs. Ultimately, to better serve mothers and families as they return to work. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first to market industry leader focused on innovation, education, and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.

With Lactation Rooms in more than 110 cities and web-based offerings, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 1,000,000 women, parents and children while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.

Ursula Zamora
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding & Corporate Lactation Service
+1 5616012218
pr@hh-bc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LUXLife Magazine Names Healthy Horizons 2021 Parenting & Baby Awards-Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.