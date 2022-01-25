LUXLife Magazine Names Healthy Horizons 2021 Parenting & Baby Awards-Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUXLife Magazine Names Healthy Horizons 2021 Parenting & Baby Awards-Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company
Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers is proud to be named LUXLife Magazine’s Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company in the 2021 Parenting and Baby Awards. In its third year, the Parenting and Baby Awards honor businesses and individuals who have excelled in the industry by delivering the best products and services around the world. Healthy Horizons is honored to win this prestigious award.
“We are honored to be named the Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Company by LUXLife Magazine this year,” said Sheila Janakos, Founder, and CEO of Healthy Horizons. “Our mission is to support families as they navigate through the joys and challenges of parenthood. We are grateful to have been both nominated and awarded by LUXLife for our work here in North America and hope that, with our virtual offerings, to help parents around the world in their breastfeeding journey.”
LUXlife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication founded in 2015. With a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics in the luxury lifestyle industry, including fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, and more designed to inform, entertain and inspire. For current and past articles go to https://www.lux-review.com/.
About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs. Ultimately, to better serve mothers and families as they return to work. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first to market industry leader focused on innovation, education, and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.
With Lactation Rooms in more than 110 cities and web-based offerings, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 1,000,000 women, parents and children while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.
