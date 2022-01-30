Key Housing Announces Focus on Downtown Walnut Creek Corporate Housing with February 2022 Designee
Key Housing leads California for business people and travelers who are searching for hard-to-find corporate housing.
Walnut Creek is an upscale community in the East Bay that is well known in the Bay Area but not as well known among foreign travelers and business types.”WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate housing service for California from the Bay Area to San Diego at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured Northern California complex to be the "Agora at South Main" apartments located in downtown Walnut Creek. The choice highlights the vibrant downtown of this up-and-coming East Bay community and the demand for corporate and short-term housing.
— Bob Lee
“Walnut Creek is an upscale community in the East Bay that is well known in the Bay Area but not as well known among foreign travelers and business types,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “By selecting the 'Agora at South Main' as our featured listing for February, we are highlighting the demand for corporate housing in Walnut Creek and our role as a housing locator service."
Interested persons can view the featured Walnut Creek listing at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/agora-at-south-main/. Located at 1500 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek, California 94596, the complex offers best-in-class amenities for the discriminating business or personal traveler to the San Francisco Bay Area. Agora at South Main offers life without compromise in the bustling center of Walnut Creek. Its contemporary, mixed-use building houses 35,000 square feet of street-level shopping, dining, and fitness options, with luxurious apartment living situated above. Those who want to dig in online looking for corporate housing in Walnut Creek can click up to the information page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/walnut-creek/ or reach out for a consultation with one of the experts at Key Housing.
FINDING CORPORATE HOUSING IN WALNUT CREEK
Here is background on this release. The Bay Area is a mecca not just for tourists but also for business travelers. Beyond Silicon Valley, which is situated on the San Francisco Peninsula around Santa Clara and Cupertino, it has the vibrant East Bay. One of the stars of the East Bay is Walnut Creek which, although technically a suburb, has become a business powerhouse in its own right. Many business travelers come to the East Bay and find Walnut Creek as an ideal location for their business dealings. Plus, given its northern location in the Bay Area, it is not far from the "Wine Country" and Sonoma County, making it a great start for weekend getaways. Those who want to search more broadly for corporate housing can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/search-by-property-type/corporate-rentals/ or reach out to an expert. Many business travelers start in Northern California and then travel to Southern California.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
Key Housing
(800) 989-0410
https://www.keyhousing.com/
Bob Lee
Key Housing
+1 415-655-1071
email us here