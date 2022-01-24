Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, January 24, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 24, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 4:43 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

 

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Jake Wheatley, Jr., State Representative of the 19th Legislative District, effective January 31, 2022.

 

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

 

  • The 2021 Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

 

  • The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Debt Obligations 2022 Report.

 

  • The Lincoln University of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education, Inc. Financial Statements for Years Ended June 30, 2001 and 2020.

 

 

The Honorable Bryan Cutler

Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

 

Dear Speaker Cutler,

 

Representative Patty Kim’s temporary appointment as Chairperson of the House Finance Committee has concluded. Representative Kevin Boyle is appointed Chairperson of the House Finance Committee.

 

Sincerely,

 

Joanna McClinton

House Democratic Leader

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 930

HB 1121

HB 2146

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1588

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

January 17, 2022

 

To the Honorable House of Representatives:

 

Pursuant to House Rule 1, this is to advise that I have appointed the Honorable Tina Pickett to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore for Monday, January 17, 2022.

 

 Sincerely,

 

Bryan Cutler

The Speaker

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

January 24, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Curry, Delaware County, is elected a member of the Education Committee.

 

Representative Curry, Delaware County is elected a member of the Transportation Committee.

 

Representative Young, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

 

Communications Received from the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 930

HB 1121

HB 1588

HB 2146

HR 165

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 168     State Government

HR 169     State Government

                   

HB 2245   Education

HB 2246   Transportation

HB 2247   Education

HB 2248   State Government

HB 2249   State Government

HB 2250   State Government

HB 2251   State Government

HB 2252   Health

HB 2253   Local Government

HB 2254   Local Government

HB 2255   Education

HB 2256   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2257   Consumer Affairs

HB 2258   Education

HB 2259   State Government

HB 2260   Consumer Affairs

HB 2261   State Government

HB 2262   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2263   Transportation

HB 2264   Judiciary

HB 2265   Commerce

HB 2266   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2267   Professional Licensure

HB 2268   Labor and Industry

HB 2269   State Government

HB 2270   State Government

HB 2271   Judiciary

HB 2272   Liquor Control

HB 2273   Education

HB 2274   Finance

HB 2275   Judiciary

HB 2276   Judiciary

HB 2277   Finance

                   

SB 272      Game and Fisheries

 

SB 450      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

SB 482      State Government

 

SB 696      State Government

 

SB 726      Judiciary

 

SB 861      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness         

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 199         To Appropriations

HB 285         To Appropriations

HB 324         To Appropriations

HB 333         To Appropriations

HB 624         To Appropriations

HB 1960      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 232        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1760      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1330      From Education as Amended

HR 163        From Education as Committed

HB 19           From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1328      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1440      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1862      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1588      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HR 167        Originated in Committee on Rules

HB 1962      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1867      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2096      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 129        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 166        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 739         From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1059

HB 1341

HB 1445

HB 1497

HB 2219

SB 533

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1497

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 165

A Concurrent Resolution adopting a population data set without adjusting any group quarters population for use in congressional redistricting legislation.

           111 – 89

 

HR 167

A Resolution amending House Rule 6 T, further providing for expiration.

           171 – 29

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, January 24, 2022

