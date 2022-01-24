Daily Session Report for Monday, January 24, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
January 24, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 4:43 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Jake Wheatley, Jr., State Representative of the 19th Legislative District, effective January 31, 2022.
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The 2021 Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
- The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Debt Obligations 2022 Report.
- The Lincoln University of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education, Inc. Financial Statements for Years Ended June 30, 2001 and 2020.
The Honorable Bryan Cutler
Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Dear Speaker Cutler,
Representative Patty Kim’s temporary appointment as Chairperson of the House Finance Committee has concluded. Representative Kevin Boyle is appointed Chairperson of the House Finance Committee.
Sincerely,
Joanna McClinton
House Democratic Leader
Communications Received
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 930
HB 1121
HB 2146
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1588
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
January 17, 2022
To the Honorable House of Representatives:
Pursuant to House Rule 1, this is to advise that I have appointed the Honorable Tina Pickett to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore for Monday, January 17, 2022.
Sincerely,
Bryan Cutler
The Speaker
Committees on Committees
In the House of Representatives
January 24, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Curry, Delaware County, is elected a member of the Education Committee.
Representative Curry, Delaware County is elected a member of the Transportation Committee.
Representative Young, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Communications Received from the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 930
HB 1121
HB 1588
HB 2146
HR 165
Bills Referred
HR 168 State Government
HR 169 State Government
HB 2245 Education
HB 2246 Transportation
HB 2247 Education
HB 2248 State Government
HB 2249 State Government
HB 2250 State Government
HB 2251 State Government
HB 2252 Health
HB 2253 Local Government
HB 2254 Local Government
HB 2255 Education
HB 2256 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2257 Consumer Affairs
HB 2258 Education
HB 2259 State Government
HB 2260 Consumer Affairs
HB 2261 State Government
HB 2262 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2263 Transportation
HB 2264 Judiciary
HB 2265 Commerce
HB 2266 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2267 Professional Licensure
HB 2268 Labor and Industry
HB 2269 State Government
HB 2270 State Government
HB 2271 Judiciary
HB 2272 Liquor Control
HB 2273 Education
HB 2274 Finance
HB 2275 Judiciary
HB 2276 Judiciary
HB 2277 Finance
SB 272 Game and Fisheries
SB 450 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
SB 482 State Government
SB 696 State Government
SB 726 Judiciary
SB 861 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
Bills Recommitted
HB 199 To Appropriations
HB 285 To Appropriations
HB 324 To Appropriations
HB 333 To Appropriations
HB 624 To Appropriations
HB 1960 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1351 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1760 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1330 From Education as Amended
HR 163 From Education as Committed
HB 19 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 1328 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 1440 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 1862 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 1588 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HR 167 Originated in Committee on Rules
HB 1962 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1867 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 2096 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 129 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HR 166 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
SB 739 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1059
HB 1341
HB 1445
HB 1497
HB 2219
SB 533
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1497
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Concurrent Resolution adopting a population data set without adjusting any group quarters population for use in congressional redistricting legislation.
|
111 – 89
|
|
A Resolution amending House Rule 6 T, further providing for expiration.
|
171 – 29
