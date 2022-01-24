Daily Session Report for Monday, January 24, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

January 24, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 4:43 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Regina Young.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of a letter of resignation from Jake Wheatley, Jr., State Representative of the 19th Legislative District, effective January 31, 2022.

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

The 2021 Pennsylvania Maternal Mortality Review Report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Debt Obligations 2022 Report.

The Lincoln University of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education, Inc. Financial Statements for Years Ended June 30, 2001 and 2020.

The Honorable Bryan Cutler

Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives

Dear Speaker Cutler,

Representative Patty Kim’s temporary appointment as Chairperson of the House Finance Committee has concluded. Representative Kevin Boyle is appointed Chairperson of the House Finance Committee.

Sincerely,

Joanna McClinton

House Democratic Leader

Communications Received

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 930

HB 1121

HB 2146

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1588

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

January 17, 2022

To the Honorable House of Representatives:

Pursuant to House Rule 1, this is to advise that I have appointed the Honorable Tina Pickett to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore for Monday, January 17, 2022.

Sincerely,

Bryan Cutler

The Speaker

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

January 24, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Curry, Delaware County, is elected a member of the Education Committee.

Representative Curry, Delaware County is elected a member of the Transportation Committee.

Representative Young, Philadelphia County, is elected a member of the Labor and Industry Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Communications Received from the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 930

HB 1121

HB 1588

HB 2146

HR 165

Bills Referred

HR 168 State Government

HR 169 State Government

HB 2245 Education

HB 2246 Transportation

HB 2247 Education

HB 2248 State Government

HB 2249 State Government

HB 2250 State Government

HB 2251 State Government

HB 2252 Health

HB 2253 Local Government

HB 2254 Local Government

HB 2255 Education

HB 2256 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2257 Consumer Affairs

HB 2258 Education

HB 2259 State Government

HB 2260 Consumer Affairs

HB 2261 State Government

HB 2262 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2263 Transportation

HB 2264 Judiciary

HB 2265 Commerce

HB 2266 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2267 Professional Licensure

HB 2268 Labor and Industry

HB 2269 State Government

HB 2270 State Government

HB 2271 Judiciary

HB 2272 Liquor Control

HB 2273 Education

HB 2274 Finance

HB 2275 Judiciary

HB 2276 Judiciary

HB 2277 Finance

SB 272 Game and Fisheries

SB 450 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 482 State Government

SB 696 State Government

SB 726 Judiciary

SB 861 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

Bills Recommitted

HB 199 To Appropriations

HB 285 To Appropriations

HB 324 To Appropriations

HB 333 To Appropriations

HB 624 To Appropriations

HB 1960 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 232 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1351 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1760 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1330 From Education as Amended

HR 163 From Education as Committed

HB 19 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1328 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1440 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1862 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1588 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HR 167 Originated in Committee on Rules

HB 1962 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1867 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 2096 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 129 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 166 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

SB 739 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1059

HB 1341

HB 1445

HB 1497

HB 2219

SB 533

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1497

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 165 A Concurrent Resolution adopting a population data set without adjusting any group quarters population for use in congressional redistricting legislation. 111 – 89 HR 167 A Resolution amending House Rule 6 T, further providing for expiration. 171 – 29

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.